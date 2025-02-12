Why Scarlett Johansson is FUMING Over AI Video of her and Army of Other Jewish Stars Giving 'Nazi' Kanye West the Finger
Scarlett Johansson is raging over a now viral AI-generated video that features the Hollywood star and other Jewish actors calling out Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments.
The bizarre clip includes what appears to be Johansson wearing a T-shirt with a Star of David in the center of a middle finger, and West’s name written below, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress, 40, was quick to call out the video creator for using her likeness without her permission in a statement.
She said: "It has been brought to my attention by family members and friends, that an AI-generated video featuring my likeness, in response to an antisemitic view, has been circulating online and gaining traction.
"I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind, but I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by AI is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it.”
Johansson then admitted to having issues with AI in the past, and added: "I have unfortunately been a very public victim of AI, but the truth is that the threat of AI affects each and every one of us.
"There is a 1000-foot wave coming regarding AI that several progressive countries, not including the United States, have responded to in a responsible manner.”
“I urge the US government to make the passing of legislation limiting AI use a top priority; it is a bipartisan issue that enormously affects the immediate future of humanity at large,” the movie star concluded.
Other notable celebrities who appeared in the video included featured included David Schwimmer, Jerry Seinfeld, Drake, Adam Sandler, and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
During his recent shocking rant on X – which he has since been banned from – the Heartless hitmaker took aim at Jewish people, boasting, "I'm a Nazi," as he confessed "love Hitler," and added, "Hitler was so fresh."
Following backlash, West then took it a step further and began offering fans a shirt with a swastika front and center on his Yeezy site.
The item retailed for $20 and was listed as the "HH-01" design, which the Anti-Defamation League said was "code for 'Heil Hitler'" in an X post.
"... The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the N---s. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy. "If that wasn't enough, the t-shirt is labeled on Kanye's website as 'HH-01,' which is code for 'Heil Hitler,'" the Anti-Defamation League wrote in response.
Shopify has since shut down and removed the shopping site from the internet.
Meanwhile, actress Isla Fisher has been one of numerous stars hitting back at West, calling him a "monster."
She recently said: "F--- this monster forever. No tolerance for this s---."
The Wedding Crashers star added: "Hey friends, can you please unfollow Kanye? Did you know this is the only thing for sale on his website after placing a Super Bowl commercial?"
On Sunday during the big game, the 47-year-old music star shelled out some big bucks for a pricey commercial directing viewers to his Yeezy website to purchase the disturbing shirt.