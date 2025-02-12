Why Scarlett Johansson is FUMING Over AI Video of her and Army of Other Jewish Stars Giving 'Nazi' Kanye West the Finger

The bizarre clip includes what appears to be Johansson wearing a T-shirt with a Star of David in the center of a middle finger, and West’s name written below, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Scarlett Johansson is raging over a now viral AI-generated video that features the Hollywood star and other Jewish actors calling out Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments.

The actress, 40, was quick to call out the video creator for using her likeness without her permission in a statement.

She said: "It has been brought to my attention by family members and friends, that an AI-generated video featuring my likeness, in response to an antisemitic view, has been circulating online and gaining traction.

"I am a Jewish woman who has no tolerance for antisemitism or hate speech of any kind, but I also firmly believe that the potential for hate speech multiplied by AI is a far greater threat than any one person who takes accountability for it.”