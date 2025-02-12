Swifties Bite Back! How Taylor Swift's Rabid Followers Are Joining Forces to Slam Her Super Bowl Haters as 'Insecure Men' Suffering From 'Fragile Egos'
Come after Taylor Swift and the Swifties will come for you. That's the lesson RadarOnline.com can reveal after the pop megastar was mercilessly booed at the Super Bowl.
The singer looked stunned and confused by the crowd's reaction when she appeared on the jumbotron before the game, and fans came to her rescue.
Swift was on hand to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22. However, the loss wasn't the only painful thing for Swift to witness as she was also booed by fans in the stands.
The 35-year-old appeared on the Jumbotron inside the arena, which led to plenty of distaste among the crowd. Swift was spotted doing a subtle double-take before smiling.
"What’s going on?" Swift appeared to ask as she was booed.
Swifties, however, knew exactly what was going on, and called out what they slammed as jealous pretenders to the star's throne.
On X.com, one person tweeted: "Taylor Swift alone is bigger than the Super Bowl and she's actually (doing) you all a favor, ungrateful d---heads."
Another pointed out: "If only you knew how many of us would not give a damn about the existence of this event were it not for Taylor's presence, maybe you'd learn to be a little more grateful and respectful."
A third expressed: "Grown men getting so mad over your existence just proves how powerful you are."
While a fourth agreed: "You are an incredible human being and those grown a-- men who were booing you are threatened by your presence! Keep threatening them queen!"
The taunts weren't limited to just X. Following the game, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to mock the billionaire, as he joked: "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"
According to a Daily Mail source, the NFL superstar was heavily impacted by his very famous girlfriend getting booed before the game.
A source close to Kelce told the site: "Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him.
"He always protects her and it broke his heart. He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn't help. Travis knows that this hurt her, and anyone can see this.
"It's clear to many that the Eagles fans feel she is a traitor of sorts – being from Pennsylvania and even wearing Eagles gear prior to dating him. Travis believes that it was unnecessary for Trump to take a dig at her, especially after he voiced that he was honored for a president to be there."
"After Taylor being shut out for a Grammy and Travis losing the biggest game of the year, it just hasn’t been a good week for them. But he knows that even though this is not a happy ending to the season having her love gives him so much joy," they added.