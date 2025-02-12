More Pain for Kennedy Family: How America's Most Scandal-Dogged Political Dynasty is Backing Away From 'Embarrassing' JFK Heir Jack Schlossberg After Stream of Outrageous Online Posts
The Kennedy family are said to be distancing themselves from John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg over his social media antics, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders claimed family members of the American political dynasty are distancing themselves from "embarrassing" Schlossberg and are refusing to "take blame or responsibility" for his bizarre posts, claiming he's "more Schlossberg than Kennedy."
Schlossberg is the son of Caroline Kennedy and Ed Schlossberg.
Like many of his family members, boasts an impressive resume including an undergraduate degree from Yale University, as well as a joint Juris Doctorate and MBA degree from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School.
After graduating from Harvard in 2022, he passed the New York Bar Exam and began writing for several publications including Time, The Washington Post, and Political. During the presidential election, he became a political correspondent for Vogue in 2024.
But despite his numerous accomplishments, the 32-year-old has gained notoriety for his online presence, often posting goofy dancing videos on TikTok and most recently taunting political figures, including Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha.
He also made his disapproval of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s nomination for Director of the Department of Health and Human Services well known, warning he would be dangerous at the helm of the government agency. Schlossberg also shared a video of his mother reading her scathing letter to senators urging them to vote against her cousin.
Sources claimed Schlossberg's seemingly erratic and unpredictable behavior online has caused "an embarrassing earthquake" for his mother's side of the family.
An insider close to the family said: "Members of the Kennedy family, although embarrassed by and for Jack, are adamant that they feel no blame or responsibility for his boorish online shenanigans."
The source continued: "They feel Jack's dark persona is a clear case of 'like father, like son.'
"That he's a chip off the old block who inherited more the traits and characteristics of his father than having the Kennedy attributes of his mother."
On Instagram, Schlossberg has previously declared: "I am my father's schnoz."
When social media users were claiming his Kennedy ties were overplayed, he quipped he's just a "Jew named Schlossberg."
After collecting thousands of fans online, Schlossberg announced he was deleting his X and Instagram accounts after he went back and forth with Megyn Kelly.
He posted on Instagram: "I'm sorry to everyone I hurt. I was wrong. I'm deleting all my social media. Forever. It's been fun. Thanks anyways everyone."
While many encouraged Schlossberg to stay online, claiming his sarcasm was over critics' heads, he deleted his accounts.
During an interview with Jen Psaki, Schlossberg was pressed over his unusual posts.
He explained: "I use my judgment to make posts that I think are funny or silly but have a purpose, either to make you think this guy's crazy. 'Why is he talking about his own family that way?' But to be honest, then you get all these retweets, quotes, and everybody flips out about it.
"I think that the internet is a place where it's difficult to break through, and it's difficult to break through especially if you're not saying something that's controversial, or at least, somehow unexpected."