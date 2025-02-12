More Pain for Kennedy Family: How America's Most Scandal-Dogged Political Dynasty is Backing Away From 'Embarrassing' JFK Heir Jack Schlossberg After Stream of Outrageous Online Posts

Schlossberg is the son of Caroline Kennedy and Ed Schlossberg.

Like many of his family members, boasts an impressive resume including an undergraduate degree from Yale University, as well as a joint Juris Doctorate and MBA degree from Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School.

After graduating from Harvard in 2022, he passed the New York Bar Exam and began writing for several publications including Time, The Washington Post, and Political. During the presidential election, he became a political correspondent for Vogue in 2024.

But despite his numerous accomplishments, the 32-year-old has gained notoriety for his online presence, often posting goofy dancing videos on TikTok and most recently taunting political figures, including Vice President J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha.