Cardi B V Donald Trump! Rapper Accuses President of 'F------ Up' Her $3,000 Shoes at Super Bowl 2025 — And Demands Return of Deported Uncle as 'Payback' As His Brutal Deportations Grow

The 32-year-old raged on social media: "Look how f****d up my shoes [are]. This shoe cost me three bands. All because of Trump. Now I like him lesser!”

“You didn’t have to go to no damn Super Bowl. F*****g up my shoe!” she added of her $3,000 Louboutins.

Cardi explained to fans that cart service at the arena on Sunday stopped “at a certain point... because Trump was there,” so she had to walk.

The music star claimed Secret Service was "not playing" and gave all in attendance "a hard time" at the game.