Cardi B V Donald Trump! Rapper Accuses President of 'F------ Up' Her $3,000 Shoes at Super Bowl 2025 — And Demands Return of Deported Uncle as 'Payback' As His Brutal Deportations Grow
Cardi B has called out Donald Trump and accused him of ruining her very expensive shoes in a blistering video posted on Instagram over the weekend.
The I Like It hitmaker and the president both attended Sunday's big game at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs – but Cardi was not left happy at all thanks to Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 32-year-old raged on social media: "Look how f****d up my shoes [are]. This shoe cost me three bands. All because of Trump. Now I like him lesser!”
“You didn’t have to go to no damn Super Bowl. F*****g up my shoe!” she added of her $3,000 Louboutins.
Cardi explained to fans that cart service at the arena on Sunday stopped “at a certain point... because Trump was there,” so she had to walk.
The music star claimed Secret Service was "not playing" and gave all in attendance "a hard time" at the game.
In the clip, Card also made clear she wants payback, demanding Trump return her deported uncle back to America.
“Well, he definitely ain’t going to do that,” she said of the controversial politician.
During his presidential campaign, Trump vowed to rid the country of illegal immigrants right from day one of his return to the White House.
He previously said: "I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible."
Many lawmakers – and celebrities – have pushed back against the decision, including Selena Gomez, who collaborated with Cardi on the 2018 hit Taki Taki.
In a since-deleted video, Gomez sobbed as she reacted to Trump's threat of mass deportations of all undocumented immigrants.
She said in the clip: "I just want to say that I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something, but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything I promise."
Gomez was quickly ripped apart for the video, as she soon responded: "Apparently, it’s not okay to show empathy for people."
However, even Trump's crazed border czar, Tom Homan, hit back at Gomez's how infamous video.
He raged: "If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're going to do this operation without apology.
"We're gonna make our community safer... it is all for the good of this nation. And we're gonna keep going. No apologies. We're moving forward."
Homan also denied children are being targeted in the raids.
"I don't think we've arrested any families. We've arrested public safety threats and national security threats, bottom-line," Homan claimed.
He added: "President Trump won the election on this one issue — securing our border and saving lives. What happened on our southern border in the last four years is the biggest national security threat our county has seen, at least in my lifetime."