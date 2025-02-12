'Conspiracy Theorist' Tulsi Gabbard Officially Made Director of National Intelligence Job – Despite Secret Meeting With Bashar Assad, Pro-Putin Comments and Landing on Government Watchlist

Her secret meeting with Assad also raised eyebrows and were addressed in her Senate confirmation hearing. She is believed to have met with the former dictator three times over two days, though the details of the meetings are unclear as the submitted report on her trip and itinerary submitted beforehand differed.

During her hearing, Gabbard insisted she had "no love" for the former Syrian president or any dictator.

She defended her controversial 2017 trip by claiming "leaders, whether you be in Congress or the president of the United States, can benefit greatly by going and engaging boots on the ground."

Gabbard further claimed she asked Assad "tough questions about his own regime's actions" regarding human rights violations including "the use of chemical weapons and the brutal tactics that were being used against his own people."