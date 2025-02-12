'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp Has 'Multiple Tumors' on Her Brain as Reality Star to Undergo Surgery After She's Left in 'Unbearable Pain'
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp has shared some real sad and serious news, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former reality star revealed she has been hospitalized and will undergo surgery to remove several tumors on her brain.
The 43-year-old made the heartbreaking revelation in a post on her Instagram.
She shared: "For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.
"After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months."
Mellencamp explained that doctors would be removing two of the tumors later today. The remaining, smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a date to come.
The Bravo star ended her note by offering her appreciation to concerned friends and family: "I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health.
"Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey."
Mellencamp posted several updates throughout the day in her Instagram stories, including sharing a video of the moment her hair was shaved off in preparation for surgery.
A snapshot after the scalping revealed her long locks totally gone, while what appeared to be some neurological sensors dotter her forehead.
The daughter of crooner John Mellencamp put on a brave face, smiling and joking about her situation, and teasing her brother Hud, who has a shaved head himself, that she's "taken you for a run for your money."
As someone off camera laughed, Teddi promised: "I'll see you tomorrow and we'll see who did it better. Who wore it best."
Friends, including fellow Housewife Kyle Richards, stood nearby in support.
Mellencamp felt the love from all of her fans and friends – especially her Bravo buddies.
In the comments section of her announcement, Real Housewife of Miami star Kiki Barth said: "I am praying for you."
RHOC star Emily Moore Simpson echoed: "Praying for your health my friend."
And Big Brother 14 houseguest Jodi Rollins expressed: "Damn, you can't catch a break! Wishing you a speedy recovery."
Mellencamp’s brain tumor announcement comes just a week after she used the same platform to spread awareness about melanoma on World Cancer Day.
On Feb. 4, she posted a graphic photo of the long and wide surgery scar she has after spending years removing 17 different spots of melanoma.
She captioned the post: "It’s #WorldCancerDay so I’d like to remind you to get your skin checks scheduled.
"If this is your first time seeing this, I recently shared my full melanoma journey on @tscpodcast. Give it a listen when you have a chance.
"If it’s not your first time, I hope it’s a good reminder."
Mellencamp wrapped up her note encouraging: "Who’s making their appointment today?"
She previously shared a video after her 16th surgery last year, revealing: "They took quite a big chunk out of my arm" and also found "a little place on my ear."
She urged others: "Be an advocate for your health. Get your skin checked."