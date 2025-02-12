'RHOBH' Alum Teddi Mellencamp Has 'Multiple Tumors' on Her Brain as Reality Star to Undergo Surgery After She's Left in 'Unbearable Pain'

The 43-year-old made the heartbreaking revelation in a post on her Instagram.

She shared: "For the last several weeks I’ve been dealing with severe debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.

"After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months."

Mellencamp explained that doctors would be removing two of the tumors later today. The remaining, smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a date to come.

The Bravo star ended her note by offering her appreciation to concerned friends and family: "I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health.

"Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey."