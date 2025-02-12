Secrets Behind Kendrick Lamar's $1,300 Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show Jeans Revealed — And the Massive A-Lister They Were Originally Designed For Who Has TINY Waist

The rapper owes the A Complete Unknown star for unknowingly helping dress him before his headlining appearance at the big game.

The rapper was joined by pals like SZA for the halftime performance.

Lamar became the first solo rapper to perform for the world's most viewed sporting event – and he came dressed to impress.

The 37-year-old showed up and showed off in a custom blue leather jacket from designer Martine Rose that featured a variety of sports patches and custom embroidery. He also wore a diamond brooch pinned to his cap valued at $68,000.

But all eyes were on his legs – specifically his tight fitting jeans.

Turns out there was a reason the pants clung to him – they were actually women's jeans – and were meant for someone else entirely.