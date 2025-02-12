Secrets Behind Kendrick Lamar's $1,300 Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show Jeans Revealed — And the Massive A-Lister They Were Originally Designed For Who Has TINY Waist
Kendrick Lamar might have some major beef with Drake, but RadarOnline.com can reveal the Super Bowl halftime star is giving thanks to Timothee Chalamet.
The rapper owes the A Complete Unknown star for unknowingly helping dress him before his headlining appearance at the big game.
Lamar became the first solo rapper to perform for the world's most viewed sporting event – and he came dressed to impress.
The 37-year-old showed up and showed off in a custom blue leather jacket from designer Martine Rose that featured a variety of sports patches and custom embroidery. He also wore a diamond brooch pinned to his cap valued at $68,000.
But all eyes were on his legs – specifically his tight fitting jeans.
Turns out there was a reason the pants clung to him – they were actually women's jeans – and were meant for someone else entirely.
According to Page Six, the $1,300 Celine jeans were initially intended for Chalamet. The hitmaker and movie star share the same stylist, Taylor McNeil, who reportedly pulled a bunch of different pant options for the halftime show.
Eventually, Lamar settled on the size 29 Celine women’s pants, which hugged his hips like an hourglass.
Fans online were torn trying to decide if the long leggings were bootcut or bell bottoms, but they were all wrong, as the company website site classified them as "flared surf jean in summer dazed wash."
The pants were designed for Chalamet, 29, and his 5-foot-10 frame, while Lamar is said to be 5-foot-5, possibly explaining the optical illusion of the length.
The pants may have been a hit, but not much else was about Lamar's lackluster performance.
RadarOnline.com revealed the rapper, who picked up five Grammys seven days earlier, received flak from fans for his show at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday.
He started out the performance on top of a car before taking a swipe at his hip hop rival, Drake, 38.
Despite the One Dance hitmaker recently suing his and Lamar's record label, Universal Music Group, over the controversial diss song, Not Like Us, which calls Drake a "certified pedophile", Lamar still performed the song, however, he omitted the word.
It seems the musician opted not to say the word to avoid another lawsuit, as right before he started rapping he told the crowd: "I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue."
However, Lamar had a surprise introduction from actor Samuel L. Jackson, 76, who was dressed up as Uncle Sam, and performed a medley of his hits, before he was joined by R&B singer SZA, 35.
Lamar did go on to deliver two other controversial lines, including "Say Drake, I hear you like them young" and "trying to strike a chord and it's probably a minor," as the crowd sang along.
He also wore a big silver chain pendant with a small letter "a", in another reference to "A minor" in the lyrics.
The scathing diss track about Drake – currently out of the country on tour in Australia – won Lamar a Grammy for Record of the Year and Song of the Year last weekend.
Tennis champion Serena Williams, 43, who was once linked to Drake, was pictured dancing during Lamar's performance of Not Like Us.
However, despite the furor surrounding for his performance, fans blasted the show, with one writing, "worst halftime show ever not a fan."
"I genuinely can't tell if I’m being biased against Kendrick but I think this is the worst halftime show I've seen in a minute," another added.
"I thought The Weeknd was bad but Kendrick Lamar took that spot! Worst half time show ever!"
Another complained: "Somehow Kendrick is worse than the game itself."