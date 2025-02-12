EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner Hit With 'Fakefluencer' Accusation — As Damning Analysis Shows 'Only 24 Percent of Her Followers Are Real'
Kylie Jenner has close to 400 million followers on Instagram – and yet a majority of them may not even be real people, a new analysis has claimed.
The 27-year-old is one of the most followed personalities on the platform, however, she's now been accused of "faking" that number, and fans are not happy, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
Website inBeat.co claims its audit of Jenner’s online following showed less than a quarter of them are genuine.
According to the site, 24 percent – or just under 95 million – of Jenner's 394 million followers are real.
"It's bad enough they filter and photoshop images to sell a fake face/body... but this is just ridiculous. We need more transparency on social media!" one person raged to us about the head-turning numbers.
Another said "... She gives us nothing on Instagram other than her promoting her business, why would anybody new follow her? She gives us nothing at all anymore"
We have reached out to Jenner's rep for comment.
Jenner, however, may not be too focused on social media these days as she's been keeping busy with her relationship with Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, and is desperate to keep the movie star away from her family's popular reality show despite their urge to recruit him.
A source previously told RadarOnline.com: "Kylie and Timothée have been making headlines with their affectionate outings at events like the Golden Globes and a recent trip to Paris.
"However, behind the glamour, Kylie is feeling anxious about the longevity of their relationship."
"Kris is encouraging him to be more involved with the family, even suggesting he might make an appearance on their reality series," the insider continued, referring to Jenner's mother, Kris.
They said: "Kris is eager to leverage Kylie and Timothée’s relationship for the family brand. With the couple now comfortable showing their love publicly, Kris sees this as an opportunity to boost the show’s ratings, particularly to attract a younger audience.
"Having someone as prominent as Timothée could be a game changer for The Kardashians, as Kris is desperate to revitalize interest in the series."
The source added Jenner is "genuinely in love with Timothée and wants to protect their relationship at all costs..."
Meanwhile, the Dune star's sister, Pauline, may not be all about Jenner and her luxury ways – especially her private jet.
Pauline, who stars in the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls, recently reposted an online message berating the super-rich for being greedy.
The post reads: "If your job requires a college degree, you should be able to write off your student loan payments as a business expense the way CEOs write off their private jets and yachts for their jobs which require neither."
In another since-deleted post, Pauline railed about how billionaires "barely" pay any taxes, and said: "This should not be possible... Billionaires do not need to exist."
According to Forbes, Jenner is worth just over $700million, as she owns 44 percent of her makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics, after selling 51 percent of it to publicly traded Coty, Inc. in January 2020 for $600million.