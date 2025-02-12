EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner Hit With 'Fakefluencer' Accusation — As Damning Analysis Shows 'Only 24 Percent of Her Followers Are Real'

Website inBeat.co claims its audit of Jenner’s online following showed less than a quarter of them are genuine.

According to the site, 24 percent – or just under 95 million – of Jenner's 394 million followers are real.

"It's bad enough they filter and photoshop images to sell a fake face/body... but this is just ridiculous. We need more transparency on social media!" one person raged to us about the head-turning numbers.

Another said "... She gives us nothing on Instagram other than her promoting her business, why would anybody new follow her? She gives us nothing at all anymore"

We have reached out to Jenner's rep for comment.