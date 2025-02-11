Drake Unleashes Furious Rant About His Exes — After Former Girlfriends SZA and Serena Williams Joined His Hip-Hop Nemesis Kendrick Lamar for Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show
Drake ranted about exes moments before rival Kendrick Lamar performed on stage with his former partners SZA and Serena Williams during his Super Bowl halftime show.
RadarOnline.com can confirm the One Dance star, 38, made the brutal digs during a gig in Australia captured by shocked fans.
Drake said: "If you ever, in your life, gave your time, gave your energy, gave your money, gave your heart, gave your soul, gave everything that you ever had to somebody, and they f------ played with you and wasted your time, wasted your money... ."
Pacing around the stage, Drake went on: "I want you to all to turn up to this song.
"This for all y'all exes and everybody think they can play you in their f-----' life!
"If you doin' better than your ex, I wanna see you f-----' turn up!"
The Canadian singer then crooned his hit You Broke My Heart, which was featured as a bonus track on the deluxe edition of his most recent LP, For All The Dogs.
In the song, Drake can be heard singing and rapping the lyrics "You broke my heart/I had my doubts about you from the start".
Meanwhile, in the bridge, he repeatedly sings "Yeah, f--- my ex".
His rants come as his nemesis Lamar, 37, was joined on stage by his exes at the Super Bowl on Sunday
The rapper had performed his infamous Drake diss track amid the pair's ongoing and long-running feud.
Kendrick took it one step further when he brought out two of Drake's former girlfriends.
Tennis champion Williams, 43, and hitmaker SZA, 35, joined Lamar on stage at the Caesars Superdome, in a move which seemed to see them detaching themselves from Drake and siding with his enemy.
Drake and SZA reportedly had a brief romance around 2008 and 2009
It was kept under wraps until Drake referenced it in his 2020 track Mr Right Now, where he rapped, "Yeah, said she wanna f--- to some SZA, wait/Cause I used to date SZA back in '08."
Meanwhile, Drake reportedly dated Serena on and off between 2011 and 2015.
An insider revealed last summer: "Serena briefly dated Drake around 2011 and even though it didn't end that well, they have remained friends since."
After Lamar's Super Bowl performance of the diss track about him, Drake broke his social media silence with his first slew of snaps and clips.
He shared snaps of himself performing on stage for thousands of fans, with the caption: "$$$inema."
A photo that included his trademark chain seemed to be a direct response to Lamar wearing a necklace with the letter "a" during his Super Bowl performance – which fans took as a reference to his Not Like Us lyric "A minor."
Lamar and Drake have been embroiled in a bitter and very public feud since 2023.
Four months after Lamar was announced as the halftime performer, Drake filed a lawsuit against his record label, Universal Music Group, over his rival's diss track.
In the January 2025 suit, Drake claimed UMG "knew full well" the lyrics from Lamar's song accused him of being a pedophile.