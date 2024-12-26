Michael Bolton, 71, Appears With Family in Rare Photo After Brain Tumor Diagnoses — as Concerned Fans Beg for Singer's 'Complete Healing'

In the snap, the 71-year-old wore a Santa hat and a red and white Grinch shirt underneath a black sweater, while his family donned matching festive pajamas. The family's massive Christmas tree could be seen in the back with numerous gifts around it.

The hitmaker has three daughters — Isa, Holly, and Taryn — whom he shares with ex-wife Maureen McGuire.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section to "pray" for Bolton's recovery, as one person said: "All the best for 2025... sending prayers for your ongoing health recovery..."

Another added: "Wishing you peace, love, and good health in this new year," and one user posted, "All the best to you and hope you are feeing better."