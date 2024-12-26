Michael Bolton, 71, Appears With Family in Rare Photo After Brain Tumor Diagnoses — as Concerned Fans Beg for Singer's 'Complete Healing'
Michael Bolton has attempted to enjoy the holidays with his family despite his cancer diagnoses.
The iconic singer showed off a small smile surrounded by his loved ones as they posed for a Christmas photo shared on Facebook, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the snap, the 71-year-old wore a Santa hat and a red and white Grinch shirt underneath a black sweater, while his family donned matching festive pajamas. The family's massive Christmas tree could be seen in the back with numerous gifts around it.
The hitmaker has three daughters — Isa, Holly, and Taryn — whom he shares with ex-wife Maureen McGuire.
Fans were quick to take to the comments section to "pray" for Bolton's recovery, as one person said: "All the best for 2025... sending prayers for your ongoing health recovery..."
Another added: "Wishing you peace, love, and good health in this new year," and one user posted, "All the best to you and hope you are feeing better."
The photo comes almost a year after Bolton revealed to the world he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, as he took a "temporary break from touring."
He said at the time: "I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges.
"Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."
"It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon," Bolton added of his decision to put his performances on pause.
Following Bolton's news, New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer explained the dangers of a brain tumor, calling it "one of the most dreaded health crises."
He added: "It can impair function forever."
Despite the obstacles, Bolton is still set to perform at the O2 in London in July 2025 with special guest Bonnie Tyler, per his website.
Bolton has had a legendary career spanning several decades, with more than 75 million records sold. The entertainer has won countless awards, including two Grammys and six American Music Awards despite his rocky start.
He recalled of his breakthrough in an interview with Billboard: "The first significant royalty check was the BMI payment for airplay for the [1983] Laura Branigan single, How Am I Supposed To Live Without You." Bolton wrote the song with Doug James and then released his own version in 1990 – which went on to become a huge hit.
"I’d never seen anything like that, it was over $78,000. It was in the directions where I knew the song was going to be worth $200,000. I called my accountant to see whether I could buy a car," he said of his check.