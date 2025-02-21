Sean 'Diddy' Combs Claims Authorities Are Targeting Him With 'Racist' Law 'No White Person Has Ever Been Charged With' — As Disgraced Rapper's Lawyer QUITS With Cryptic Statement

Diddy, 55, has been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since September 2024.

Over the last few months, dozens and dozens of civil lawsuits claiming assaults and abuse have been filed against the disgraced rapper.

As the lawsuits against the rapper continue to pile up, Combs has denied all of the accusations against him.

The music mogul's legal team stated: "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.

"In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman."