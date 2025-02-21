Your tip
Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Claims Authorities Are Targeting Him With 'Racist' Law 'No White Person Has Ever Been Charged With' — As Disgraced Rapper's Lawyer QUITS With Cryptic Statement

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs claimed he's being 'singled' out.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 21 2025, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has claimed authorities are targeting him with a "racist" law "no white person has ever been charged with."

RadarOnline.com can report the disgraced music mogul accused federal officers of "singling him out" —just before one of his lawyers from his legal team announced he is quitting in a very cryptic message.

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Combs has denied all allegations against him.

Diddy, 55, has been behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since September 2024.

Over the last few months, dozens and dozens of civil lawsuits claiming assaults and abuse have been filed against the disgraced rapper.

As the lawsuits against the rapper continue to pile up, Combs has denied all of the accusations against him.

The music mogul's legal team stated: "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.

"In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone – adult or minor, man or woman."

On Tuesday, his legal team filed a motion to have a federal sex trafficking charge dropped, claiming the law applied in this case has "not been utilized against any white people."

Diddy's legal team argued: "This case is unprecedented in many ways, but perhaps most notably, and most disturbingly, no White person has ever been the target of a remotely similar prosecution.

"Mr. Combs has been singled out because he is a powerful Black man, and he is being prosecuted for conduct that regularly goes unpunished. Count Three should be dismissed because this is a clear case of selective prosecution."

His attorneys are seeking to have the court drop Count Three in the superseding indictment against the disgraced star because there has "never been a similar" prosecution under The Mann Act.

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Diddy has been behind bars in Brooklyn, New York.

The filing also mentioned former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer, who was allegedly linked to a prostitution ring in 2008 and "engaged in similar conduct but was never charged under the Act."

The Mann Act was passed in 1910 – which was previously called the White-Slave Traffic Act – to prohibit the transportation of women for prostitution and human trafficking.

But this isn't the first time Diddy's legal team accused the courts of being "racist."

In September 2024, shortly after his arrest, one of Diddy's lawyers claimed in a TMZ Studios documentary authorities targeted Diddy because he was a "successful black man."

However, prosecutors weren't thrilled with the lawyer's claims and raised those concerns during a court hearing in October.

One of the prosecutors told the judge: "He baselessly accused the government of engaging in a racist prosecution."

Diddy's legal team argued that the statute has only been used to prosecute people of color.

sean diddy combs grim prison christmas day schedule
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been denied bailed multiple times.

Diddy's trial is set to kick off in May 2025, however, on Friday, February 21, the disgraced music mogul has been slapped with another issue – his lawyer Anthony Ricco stepped down from his legal team.

In a motion for withdraw of counsel filed in New York on Thursday, he said: "Under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs."

Ricco stated he will not be sharing any further details.

