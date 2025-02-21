Meghan Markle's Desperate Calls to Kate Middleton Revealed: Duchess 'Pleading for Help From Veteran Royal as Her Husband Harry Spirals'

However, other sources said that's not Markle's only goal, as she sees how her man is torn up about being far from his cancer-stricken dad during his final days, his emotional distance from estranged older brother William.

According to our insiders, Meghan is convinced 43-year-old Kate – wife of future king William – will come around to her cause, as she's eager to repair the rift between the brothers.

The insider shared: "Kate is heartsick over how William and Harry have been at odds these past few years. The world saw how close they were as children, especially after the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

"Meghan is hoping to leverage Kate's generosity and good nature to get what she wants – an invitation back into the royal fold for her and Harry."