Meghan Markle's Desperate Calls to Kate Middleton Revealed: Duchess 'Pleading for Help From Veteran Royal as Her Husband Harry Spirals'
Meghan Markle is desperate to get back her battered reputation after years of attacks she's aimed at the British royal family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now Prince Harry's worried wife is making secret phone calls to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton begging for help.
Insiders say Duchess Meghan's post-palace life has fallen short of her expectations: "Her and Harry's $20million Spotify podcast deal went bust, their Netflix polo documentary was trashed by critics, and her fledgling lifestyle brand – American Riviera Orchard – has stumbled out of the gate."
Meanwhile, Kate has seen the public embrace her even more as she bravely battled cancer in 2024 and shared the joyful news of her eventual remission.
Sources said the California-born Meghan, 43, is starting to realize she and her husband made a major mistake by repeatedly trashing his influential family.
After the Sussexes ditched palace duties in 2020 to head to Hollywood, Markle, who comes from mixed race parents, suggested that some of her in-laws were racists for questioning the skin color of the couple's unborn son, while Harry called his father, King Charles, cold and unfeeling, and accused his stepmother, Queen Camilla, of backstabbing him to make herself look better.
But insiders insist that in the face of her recent failures, the former Suits star now wants the blessing from Buckingham Palace, and she's begging Kate to broker with the fractured family.
However, other sources said that's not Markle's only goal, as she sees how her man is torn up about being far from his cancer-stricken dad during his final days, his emotional distance from estranged older brother William.
According to our insiders, Meghan is convinced 43-year-old Kate – wife of future king William – will come around to her cause, as she's eager to repair the rift between the brothers.
The insider shared: "Kate is heartsick over how William and Harry have been at odds these past few years. The world saw how close they were as children, especially after the death of their mother, Princess Diana.
"Meghan is hoping to leverage Kate's generosity and good nature to get what she wants – an invitation back into the royal fold for her and Harry."
But it might not be that easy. Sources claim William will never forgive Meghan for telling the world Kate made her cry before her 2018 wedding to Harry, and remains livid about his brother's royal-bashing tell-all.
A source said: "William is a stickler for loyalty. As far as he's concerned, Harry and Meghan have shown their true colors, and he isn't interested in their crocodile tears.
"But Kate knows how to deal with her husband's fiery temper, and her father-in-law, the king, has a soft spot for her. Many believe Harry and Meghan have burned too many bridges. But if anyone can save them, it's Kate – and Meghan knows it."