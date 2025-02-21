The Notorious B.I.G.'s Mom Voletta Wallace Dead at 78 — Nearly 30 Years After Iconic Rapper Son Was Murdered in Still Unsolved Case

She continued: "I decided then I wanted to know more about his music. I read something in a magazine about him where the writer said something like, 'What do people expect when you give a bum from the ghetto a million dollars?' I was very hurt by that."

"I never raised my son to be a bum or a drug dealer. So I listened to his music and I asked a lot of questions. I cried like a baby while listening because what I heard was an intelligent human being," Voletta said at the time.

The Juicy hitmaker was gunned down in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997, at 24 years old, just a few months after fellow rapper – and rival – Tupac Shakur wad murdered in a drive-by shooting.