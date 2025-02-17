Your tip
Tupac Shakur Killing Suspect Battles to Delay Trial As Defense Identifies Fresh Mystery Witnesses 'Who Can Testify He Wasn't at Scene' of Rapper's Murder

Split photo of Tupac Shakur and Duane 'Keffe D' Davis.
Source: MEGA

Duane 'Keffe D' David is requesting a trial delay to ensure a fair trial and comprehensive investigation.

Feb. 17 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

The main suspect in Tupac Shakur's murder case is seeking a trial delay to guarantee a fair process and thorough investigation.

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, the man accused of killing the rap icon in 1996, argues more time is needed for further investigation after a private investigator uncovered witnesses claiming Davis wasn't at the scene of the crime, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

sean diddy combs tupac shakur murder suspect duane keefe davis secret cop interview
Source: MEGA

Vegas bystanders claimed to have not seen Davis when the rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting.

The motion filed Friday in a Nevada court revealed details of Davis' defense, with onlookers asserting the murder suspect wasn't even in Las Vegas when Shakur was killed in the drive-by shooting.

It also hinted someone else may have been behind the shooting, with bystanders being interviewed to find who could offer key testimony.

tupac murder suspect keffe d unloads lapd detective box evidence
Source: MEGA

Onlookers are currently being interviewed to see who could offer key testimony.

The defense team stated the recent developments and need to interview key witnesses justify a delay. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday to review the trial's timing, which is set for March.

Attorney Carl Arnold, who is heading Davis' defense, said the new evidence reveals how crucial facts still remain unexamined.

Arnold explained: "This case involves decades-old allegations, and with every new piece of evidence, it becomes increasingly clear that critical facts have yet to be fully examined."

On the night of September 7, 1996, Shakur was in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion 'Suge' Knight, waiting at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip, when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside them and gunfire rang out.

Davis, a former gang leader, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and has been in jail since his arrest in September 2023.

duane keefe d netflix
Source: netflix

Davis' trial is currently set for March, but a hearing is set for Tuesday to review the trial's timing.

Once recognized by investigators as one of four initial suspects in the case, he is the only one who has been charged.

However, his attorney argues Davis, 61, shouldn't have been charged due to immunity agreements he claims to have made with federal and local prosecutors.

Prosecutors contend any immunity was limited and argue they have strong evidence, including Davis' own admissions in his memoir.

Davis has admitted to providing the gun and being in the car, but claims his recent statements about orchestrating the shooting were for entertainment.

The defense also suggests Shakur was stable after the shooting and may have died from alternative causes after being hospitalized for a week.

Last month, a secretly recorded police interview with Davis reignited another theory surrounding the rapper's murder – placing disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs back into the mix.

In an interview submitted by prosecutors in Davis's trial, he suggested Combs sought revenge on Shakur and allegedly offered "millions" to have him killed.

Composite photo of Tupac Shakur and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Davis claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs sought revenge on Shakur and offered millions to have him killed.

In the transcript, Davis recalled Combs' hostile attitude toward Shakur – saying his view was: "F--k that dude."

Davis also described how he was pleased after seeing his nephew, Orlando Anderson, fire at Shakur and Suge – as they could then "get paid."

Combs, 55, is currently being held in federal custody in Brooklyn, New York, after his September indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transporting people for prostitution.

