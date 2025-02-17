Tom Hanks Blasted for Portraying Trump Supporter as Stupid 'Racist' During Skit for 'Saturday Night Live' 50th Anniversary

The 50th anniversary special featured numerous hit sketches from the past five decades, including Hanks' appearance on "Black Jeopardy," which first aired in 2016.

In the revived sketch, Hanks' character correctly answers a question and then tells game show host Kenan Thompson: "Speaking of church, if more folks went to church, we wouldn't be in this mess we're in now."

Thompson agrees then asks to shake Doug's hand, though as he approaches, Hanks' character is visibly uncomfortable and steps back, throwing his hands up before eventually taking Thompson's hands.