Kamala's Marriage Crisis: Former Vice President Harris' 'Dead Weight' Husband Doug Emhoff Being 'Blamed' For Election Loss After Shocking Allegations — 'He Looked Like a Hypocritical A--'

The former Second Gentleman has been blamed for wife Kamala Harris' embarrassing election loss.

Sources claim the couple's marriage is now in crisis mode as the ex-vice president views husband Doug Emhoff as "dead weight," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Harris, 60, was affectionate and leaned on Emhoff in the days immediately following her 2024 presidential election loss, insiders said she's now flipped the script on her doting husband.