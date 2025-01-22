Kamala's Marriage Crisis: Former Vice President Harris' 'Dead Weight' Husband Doug Emhoff Being 'Blamed' For Election Loss After Shocking Allegations — 'He Looked Like a Hypocritical A--'
The former Second Gentleman has been blamed for wife Kamala Harris' embarrassing election loss.
Sources claim the couple's marriage is now in crisis mode as the ex-vice president views husband Doug Emhoff as "dead weight," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Harris, 60, was affectionate and leaned on Emhoff in the days immediately following her 2024 presidential election loss, insiders said she's now flipped the script on her doting husband.
Now that Harris has been relieved of her vice presidential duties, her political future is uncertain but may include a potential run for Governor of California in 2026, as well as a New York-based Big Law job, which would force her to split her time between coasts.
Sources claimed Harris is now weighing whether or not Emhoff, 60, should be by her side for another election campaign after he did her "no favors" in the presidential race.
The insider said: "There's plenty of blame to go around as far as Kamala is concerned and Doug has his share.
"Doug did Kamala no favors during the election – frankly, he looked like a hypocritical a-- after the bombshells that he had got his child's nanny pregnant while married to his first wife and assaulted his ex-girlfriend on the heels of his 'I am woman' crusade.'"
While the couple, who have been married since 2014, presented a united front at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral and again at Donald Trump's inauguration, spies claimed turmoil has been brewing behind closed doors.
An insider claimed Harris and Emhoff's marriage is not as "hunky dory" as it seems, despite the ex-Second Gentleman's quest to be seen as a "wife guy."
The source explained: "I see the signs that all is not hunky dory in the Harris household.
"It's not like she hasn't had men help further her political career before, the source said, referring to her affair with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown.
"But what does Doug do for her now?"
Other sources believed Harris would pass on running for California Governor due to it being viewed as a "thankless, no-win job," but would consider setting her sights on another presidential run in 2028.
Harris' former communications chief Ashley Etienne said: "I was with her last week, when she was signing her desk.
"She told me: 'You know me well enough to know that I'm not going to go away quietly.'"
While Harris may be considering another presidential run, it's unclear whether or not she'll have her party's support.
As RadarOnline.com reported, GOP political strategist Matt Gorman suggested it's unlike Harris will be able to secure a 2028 nomination with the Democratic party in desperate need of a complete overhaul after also losing the House and Senate.
Gorman said: "That's OK, right, because that allows these things to grow. I would feel fairly safe putting my money down that Kamala Harris will not be the nominee in '28 for a host of reasons.
"I think Trump is the aberration in that regard, not the rule... I'll tell you right now, (Pennsylvania Governor) Josh Shapiro is pretty happy he wasn't on the ticket, I'm sure, and part of all that."