Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment

Revealed: The 'Innocent' Pre-Show Ritual That Sparked Hugh Jackman's Controversial Romance With Sutton Foster — Which Left His Ex-Wife 'Devastated'

Photo of Hugh Jackan and Sutton Foster
Source: MEGA

The pair met while working on 'The Music Man' on Broadway and were reportedly in cahoots 'on and off stage.'

Jan. 22 2025, Published 4:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The "innocent" pre-show ritual that sparked Hugh Jackman's controversial romance with Sutton Foster has been revealed.

RadarOnline.com can report the actor's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, has been left "devastated" over her former husband moving on with his co-star.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman sutton foster confirm romance date night deborra lee furness devastated
Source: MEGA

The new couple reportedly sparked up a romance while co-starring in the 2022 Broadway revival of 'The Music Man'.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2022 resurfaced interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Foster said she and the actor took part in a pre-show ritual, which they called "carpet chat."

She explained: "We hang out in my dressing room before every show and just catch up.

"Somehow we ended up sitting, maybe because my dressing room's a mess, but we sit on the carpet."

Article continues below advertisement

Foster, 49, called their pre-show ritual a "wonderful thing" and helped turn them into "really good friends."

She added: "That's been one of the best parts of the whole thing, that I've made this wonderful new friend."

Jackman and Foster were co-stars in the Broadway play The Music Man, which ran from February 2022 to January 2023 at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman sutton foster confirm romance date night deborra lee furness devastated
Source: MEGA

Foster was previously married to writer Ted Griffin for 10 years before filing for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Just months after the Broadway show wrapped up, Jackman and his now ex-wife announced their split in September 2023 after nearly three decades of marriage.

At the time of their split, Jackman and Furness released a joint statement announcing their separation.

The former couple said: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

"Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Article continues below advertisement

After the statement, fans started speculating if Jackman and Foster's relationship turned romantic.

The two finally went public with their relationship earlier this month after the two were seen locking lips in Los Angeles.

Before that outing, the new couple was also seen holding hands on a date in Santa Monica.

Article continues below advertisement
hugh jackman sutton foster romance wife deb angry
Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly 'devastated' by her ex's new romance.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Phil Robertson

'Duck Dynasty' Regular Phil Robertson Faces Health Crisis: Sons Reveal Alarming Updates on Alzheimer's, Blood Disease — and More!

cameron diaz raging and thinking about quitting again

EXCLUSIVE: Cameron Diaz, 52, 'Raging and Thinking About Quitting Hollywood Again' Over 'Misogynistic' Rumors She's Had a Facelift Erupt

Article continues below advertisement

Despite keeping the romance under wraps at first, according to sources, Jackman and Foster's relationship has been "Broadway's worst-kept secret."

An insider previously told Us Weekly: "A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap."

Prior to the actor's shocking split with his wife, he used to "get angry" when Furness would "joke about him leaving her for a younger woman, so there's a lot of complicated emotions."

Even though Jackman and Foster are "really happy together," the duo has avoided making their romance public because of his "fear of hurting Deb even more."

But Jackman isn't the only one going through a divorce.

In October 2024, Foster filed for divorce from her husband, Ted Griffin, just days before their 10th wedding anniversary.

The former couple share one daughter together, whom they adopted in 2017, a daughter named Emily.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.