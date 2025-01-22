Your tip
'Trouble Cooking' Between Carrie Underwood and Husband Mike Fisher as Longtime Vegetarian is 'Grossed Out' By His Meat-Eating

Photo of Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood
Source: MEGA

Underwood can't get husband Fisher to stop eating meat.

Jan. 22 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Carrie Underwood has a big beef with her meat-loving husband, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The country singer, and staunch vegetarian, has a bone to pick with Mike Fisher and his carnivorous appetite.

carrie underwood obessed working out husband mike fisher
Source: MEGA

The couple have been married since 2010.

Insiders say what started as a disagreement has expanded, with Fisher refusing to put down his fork.

Underwood, 41, has been devoted to a plant-heavy diet since age 13 when she saw calves on her family's cattle farm being neutered. The singer now grows her own veggies, keeps bees on her Tennessee property, and frequently posts photos on social media of her cooking and baking tips.

However, a source said when it comes to her veggie diet, she's on her own.

"She's tried to get Mike to eat more salads and meat-alternative foods, but he's a die-hard meat lover."

carrie underwood obessed working out husband mike fisher
Source: MEGA

Underwood has been a vegetarian since childhood.

The Before He Cheats singer is said to obsess over her family's household dinners, and insists their young sons Isaiah, nine, and Jacob, five, eat mostly vegetarian too.

The insider revealed: "She's very picky about what their boys eat. She'd like to steer the whole family to eat more veggies and plant-based foods, but it hasn't been easy.

"Mike is stubbornly refusing to change, and she's none to happy about it because the smell of Mike's steak searing in the pan makes her nauseated."

carrie underwood inauguration
Source: MEGA

The hitmaker suffered an awkward moment when her backup song failed to play before her inauguration performance.

Sadly for Underwood, many of her fans felt nauseated when she agreed to sing at Donald Trump's second inauguration.

After staying out of politics for most of her career, the country singer was slammed online after it was revealed she would be performing America the Beautiful at the ceremony.

Underwood has never been open when it comes to politics – in 2019, she told The Guardian: "I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins."

Following the backlash, Underwood released a statement explaining her decision: "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

carrie underwood inauguration trump
Source: MEGA

After a few moments of silence, Underwood sang her song acapella.

Angry fans however may have had the last word, after Underwood was mocked when she suffered an embarrassing audio malfunction during her big moment. The backup soundtrack failed the song, leading to a few awkward moments of silence before she finally gave up and sang acapella.

Social media users were quick to mock Underwood for the embarrassing issues – especially after she faced backlash for agreeing to perform in the first place.

One user wrote on X: "Carrie Underwood stepping up to sing at the Inauguration and facing immediate technical difficulties, call that karma."

Another said: "That Carrie Underwood karma was so immediate and so satisfying," and a third third penned, "Carrie not being able to sing is so unserious! Karma is back!"

One user tweeted: "Awe, poor technical difficulties for Carrie Underwood.... karma."

