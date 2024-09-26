Explore the Vegan Revolution at Juici Patties With New Plant-Based Offerings

It might seem like vegan patties only cater to a small subset of people. Still, plant-based alternatives have become more popular in recent years among a variety of consumers — not just vegans. Some people switch to plant-based nutrition for health reasons, others want to reduce their carbon footprint, and others believe consuming animal products is unethical.

Others reduce (but don’t completely stop) their meat consumption for the same reasons. “Meatless Mondays” and other initiatives encourage even die-hard carnivores to branch out into the world of plant-based diets.

In crafting its vegan patties, Juici Patties has ensured that anyone who wants to try a vegan patty can still enjoy the authentic taste of Jamaica. The patties are made with authentically seasoned spinach. While the patties have a perfectly baked golden crust just like the originals, no animal products are used to make them.