Explore the Vegan Revolution at Juici Patties With New Plant-Based Offerings
When Daniel Chin’s father, Jukie Chin, started Juici Patties in 1980, he had one simple mission: sharing the Jamaican patty's joy. This classic snack is descended from the Cornish pasty, a baked meat pie from the U.K. However, the Jamaican patty is a true cultural melting pot. Once the Cornish pasty arrived in the Caribbean, enslaved people from Africa and indentured servants from India brought curry, cumin, and other spices. Scotch bonnet peppers were later added to give the patty its signature heat.
Now, Juici Patties has created a new offering that might be even more of a cultural melting pot than the original Jamaican patties—a vegan, plant-based alternative that keeps the flavor but loses the meat.
Juici isn’t the only restaurant embracing the trend of plant-based proteins. Research published by the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) indicates that between 2012 and 2022, the incorporation of plant-based meat alternatives in American restaurants grew by 62%. This trend shows no signs of slowing down, with almost half of U.S. restaurants now offering plant-based meat alternatives.
The ability to adapt to such trends and changing customer preferences is one of the reasons Juici Patties has enjoyed such enduring popularity.“We're striking a balance between maintaining the authentic recipe and authentic flavors that we've had over the past more than four decades. But we’re also still working on innovating and bringing some variety to the menu,” Chin says.
It might seem like vegan patties only cater to a small subset of people. Still, plant-based alternatives have become more popular in recent years among a variety of consumers — not just vegans. Some people switch to plant-based nutrition for health reasons, others want to reduce their carbon footprint, and others believe consuming animal products is unethical.
Others reduce (but don’t completely stop) their meat consumption for the same reasons. “Meatless Mondays” and other initiatives encourage even die-hard carnivores to branch out into the world of plant-based diets.
In crafting its vegan patties, Juici Patties has ensured that anyone who wants to try a vegan patty can still enjoy the authentic taste of Jamaica. The patties are made with authentically seasoned spinach. While the patties have a perfectly baked golden crust just like the originals, no animal products are used to make them.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The new patty offerings reflect Juici Patties’ long-standing focus on healthy choices. That might seem counterintuitive for a fast-food restaurant, but as any happy Juici Patties customer can tell you, these seemingly small touches ultimately lead to better food.
For example, one of the most popular patty add-ons in Jamaica is callaloo, a chopped and seasoned blend of various greens. From its beginnings, Juici Patties has partnered with local farmers to ensure its patties are made with only the freshest produce. That means customers can enjoy patties that are a cut above traditional fast food — and help support the local community. Vegan and vegetarian customers can request patties made with callaloo, and vegetarians can add cheese if they wish.
The vegan and vegetarian choices are still new to the Juici Patties menu, but they’re already popular with customers. It’s clear that vegan patties have found a home on Juici’s core menu, but just because the restaurant often adds new menu items based on customer demand, the patties might be the beginning of the company’s vegan revolution.
Between its geographical expansion and the expansion of its menu, Juici Patties looks like it's headed for great things. Daniel Chin has big plans for the company’s continued growth but firmly believes in taking things one step at a time.
“I'm a strong believer in not counting your chickens before they hatch,” he says. ”It's tempting to talk about all the great things that will happen in Florida and beyond. But that would be celebrating before you reach the finish line.”