Multi-Million Dollar Secret of Trump Dynasty's Plastic Surgeries Resurface After The Don Sweeps Back into Power — And Their Eye-Watering Credit Card Ops Bill

Split photo of Donald Trump and Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

The Trump dynasty is believed to have spent nearly $1 million on plastic surgery procedures.

Jan. 22 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's family's hidden plastic surgery binge is making waves as he stormed back into power this week.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Trump family, known for their political clout and lavish lifestyle, is rumored to have spent nearly $1 million on plastic surgeries over the years, including hair transplants, facelifts, nose jobs, and veneers.

donald trumps bruta battle to block world war iii
Source: MEGA

'They don’t actually have the money,' Musk tweeted after Trump announced the project.

Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie, who clarified he has never treated anyone in the Trump family, speculated they've undergone dozens of procedures over the years, as well as received Botox and fillers.

Dr. Motykie previously told DailyMail.com once one family member undergoes plastic surgery, others are likely to follow, saying: "They've seen their parents do it, and they know the process.

melania trump stylist liberal designers refusing dress inauguration
Source: MEGA

Melania is suspected to have kept up her appearance with Botox and fillers.

"And they've seen you can stay natural and not overdo it, so they are more likely to visit us."

He went on to estimate the Trump family's procedures based on photos and industry standards, starting with the 78-year-old president himself.

Dr. Motykie speculated Trump's signature blonde hair could be the result of multiple hair surgeries, saying: "I think that throughout the years we can see evidence of different types of (hair) surgeries."

He pointed out signs of hairline raising and older techniques like "flap techniques," explaining: "During a flap procedure, small areas of bald scalp are removed and patches of hair-covered skin are used to replace the bald areas."

Dr. Motykie also noted the flap procedure can leave bald patches, which often leads to a "strange parting and combing over," much like Trump's famous combover.

Hair loss expert Dr. Gary Linkov added the president may have had five hair transplants to restore his thinning hairline.

president donald trump family plastic surgeries resurface credit card bill
Source: MEGA

The plastic surgeon believes Donald Trump has received numerous hair surgeries.

Ivana Trump claimed in her 1990 divorce deposition her husband flew into a rage over pain from a scalp reduction, a procedure that removes bald patches, and also underwent chin and waist liposuction.

A film preview about Trump released in May suggested he had hair transplants and liposuction, which his campaign denied, threatening legal action.

Dr. Rukmini Rednam speculated he had chin liposuction, and Dr. Motykie estimated Trump may have spent around $80,000 on hair treatments and another $80,000 on veneers.

Trump, however, has consistently denied undergoing any of these procedures.

As for the first lady, Dr. Motykie suggested Melania, 54, hasn't had major plastic surgery but likely maintains her appearance with procedures like Botox, fillers, and possibly rhinoplasty, as her nose appears smaller and more defined.

He said: "I do think she's likely doing the maintenance work as well — fillers, particularly in the mid-face, cheeks, maybe a touch in the lips, and the standard Botox upkeep."

He also thought she may have had breast augmentation, though Melania has denied having plastic surgery – insisting she takes care of her body naturally.

Dr. Motykie estimated she may have spent $45,000 to $50,000 on cosmetic enhancements.

donald trump jr
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. has been suspected to have spent upwards of $80K on veneers.

Trump's daughter Ivanka, 43, has faced plastic surgery rumors, particularly after her appearance at her father's fraud trial in November 2023.

Dr. Motykie believed she may have had a nose job, chin implant, and possibly fillers in her cheeks, lips, and mid-face. He also thought she could have gotten veneers like her father.

Based on his observations, he estimated her facial surgeries could cost around $50,000, with veneers possibly adding another $80,000.

Trump's son Donald Jr., 47, is also suspected of having veneers, according to Dr. Motykie.

Trump's younger daughter Tiffany, 31, is speculated to have undergone a nose job, lip and cheek fillers, and veneers – potentially totaling up to $100,000.

Dr. Motykie noted her facial changes could be due to subtle enhancements for shaping and balance, but Tiffany has not publicly addressed these rumors.

president donald trump family plastic surgeries resurface credit card bill
Source: MEGA

Both Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner have most likely received procedures.

Dr. Motykie made note of Jared Kushner, Ivanka's husband, saying he may have had Botox to reduce forehead wrinkles and fillers for his cheeks and lips to maintain a youthful appearance

The work potentially costs him around $5,000 annually for maintenance.

Experts also believe Lara, Eric Trump's wife, has undergone several cosmetic procedures, again including a nose job, cheek and lip fillers, and possibly veneers.

Dr. Motykie estimated her treatments at $60,000, or $140,000 with veneers, while cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Mariano Busso previously estimated her total cosmetic expenses at around $130,000.

