21 Celebrities Living Their Best Vegan Life

Many celebs have chosen to cut meat, cheese and dairy completely out of their diets and go plant-based, some for health reasons but others for bigger ideological ones. This includes everyone from award-winning performers who have been with around for decades like Sir Paul McCartney and Madonna, as well as younger stars like Billie Eilish.

More: Beyonce Underwhelms By Announcing She’s Vegan

Some celebs like Natalie Portman decided to go vegan for ethical reasons at a very early age, but others, like Jason Mraz and Liam Hemsworth, were inspired by others later in life to give it a go. The motivation for going plant-based varies —whether it be for animal rights, concerns about the environment or simply health reasons —but whatever the reason, these celebs agree that switching to a plant-based diet has made them look and feel their best.

More: Meghan Markle Ditching Vegan Diet for the Baby!

Read on to discover some of Hollywood’s most famous vegans!