Radar Exposes Tortured Murdoch Brats' War: How James Murdoch Branded 93-Year-Old News Titan Dad a 'Misogynist' and Brother Seethed Media Empire Was 'S---Co'
Rupert Murdoch and his family have been involved in plenty of turmoil over the years, as a new interview has given readers a rare look into the news titan's controversial decisions.
The News Corp owner's second eldest son, James, has been exchanging blows with his older brother Lachlan for control of their father's media empire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The interviewed, published by McKay Coppins for The Atlantic, details just how much drama the Murdoch family has found themselves in amid a brutal court battle over the future of News Corp.
So much chaos has occurred behind the scenes that one former News Corp employee claimed Lachlan referred to the media side of the business as “ShitCo” – a spokesperson for Lachlan denied this allegation – a possible hint at RoyCo, the fictional company in HBO’s massively popular show Succession, which is believed to have been inspired by the Murdochs.
During their battle for control of their empire, Rupert's daughters Prudence and Elisabeth have been left on the outskirts, leaving James to accuse his 93-year-old father of being a "misogynist," Coppins wrote in his article.
The male members of the Murdoch have been duking it out to succeed Rupert and his dealings, however, James has also voiced his displeasure with how the news giant has handled touching on certain issues according to a report.
A source claims James has called out News Corp's reporting of the climate crisis as well as Fox News’s apparent embrace of controversial rightwing conspiracy theories. James is said to have been uncomfortable with the company's support for President Donald Trump and Brexit, too.
However, the drama came to a head during the 2019-20 bushfires in Australia, as a spokesperson for James and his wife, Kathryn Hufschmid, disagreed with News Corp and Fox's coverage of the tragedy.
The spokesperson said at the time: "They are particularly disappointed with the ongoing denial among the news outlets in Australia given obvious evidence to the contrary."
Soon after, James resigned from the News Corp board.
"James and Rupert had barely spoken in years,” Coppins says in his piece, and revealed Rupert sent over a handwritten note over with legal documents, asking about his grandchildren.
"Dear James, still time to talk? Love, Dad. P.S.: Love to see my grandchildren one day," the letter says.
Coppins claims James "didn't bother to reply," as he "could not remember the last time Rupert “had taken an interest in his grandchildren."
At the end of the trial over control, it was determined Rupert's children would will retain control over the media empire upon his death, after he fought to take power away from them and give it all to Lachlan.
Following the trial, James and his sisters wrote a letter to Rupert, asking him to change his ways.
According to the outlet, the plea stated: "Put an end to this destructive judicial path so that we can have a chance to heal as a collaborative and loving family." In response, Rupert is said to have told his kids to reach out to his lawyers if they wanted to contact him.
A spokesperson for Rupert and Lachlan called out James’ claims in the interview as a “litany of falsehoods... from someone who no longer works for the companies but still benefits from them financially."
According to evidence from the trial, the trust is said to expire in 2030, or when Rupert dies, as the adult siblings will then have to figure out their next move.
All this comes as a recent New York Times report claims daughter Elisabeth told her aging dad: "You are completely disenfranchising me and my siblings.
"You've blown a hole in the family."
In response, Rupert reportedly said: "These companies are my legacy. I have put everything into them over my life."
He also stressed their role as a "protector of the conservative voice in the English-speaking world."