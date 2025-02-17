Radar Exposes Tortured Murdoch Brats' War: How James Murdoch Branded 93-Year-Old News Titan Dad a 'Misogynist' and Brother Seethed Media Empire Was 'S---Co'

The interviewed, published by McKay Coppins for The Atlantic, details just how much drama the Murdoch family has found themselves in amid a brutal court battle over the future of News Corp.

So much chaos has occurred behind the scenes that one former News Corp employee claimed Lachlan referred to the media side of the business as “ShitCo” – a spokesperson for Lachlan denied this allegation – a possible hint at RoyCo, the fictional company in HBO’s massively popular show Succession, which is believed to have been inspired by the Murdochs.

During their battle for control of their empire, Rupert's daughters Prudence and Elisabeth have been left on the outskirts, leaving James to accuse his 93-year-old father of being a "misogynist," Coppins wrote in his article.