CNN Star Kaitlan Collins Shockingly Promotes Defense Fund for UnitedHealthcare CEO 'Assassin' Luigi Mangione After it Was Launched — And Doubles Down on Support After Backlash

After a noticeable period of silence, Collins finally addressed the tweet, and her intentions behind it.

She tweeted: "I posted that his attorneys created a website, which is newsworthy and other outlets have also reported on. In no way did I share a fundraising link for him."

However, clicking on the link leads to the "Luigi Mangione Legal Defense Information" website, which, it states on its homepage, "was created and is maintained by Luigi Mangione’s New York legal defense team to provide answers to frequently asked questions, accurate information about his cases, and dispel misinformation."

It also does link to a fundraising page that has raised nearly half of its $1,000,000 goal already and features comments from Mangione's supporters.

One contributor shared: "Momma Mangione, you raised you great man. We support Lu, believe in his innocence. The event surrounding him brought attention to the corruption of our healthcare system."

Another agreed: "I have faith in your innocence. No matter what happened, I sincerely hope you will regain your freedom soon."

While one person noted they were donating for a second time, because "I believe in Luigi's freedom. Regardless of what you believe, Luigi deserves better. Luigi is a wonderful person, a son, a brother, and a friend to everyone."