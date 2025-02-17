CNN Star Kaitlan Collins Shockingly Promotes Defense Fund for UnitedHealthcare CEO 'Assassin' Luigi Mangione After it Was Launched — And Doubles Down on Support After Backlash
CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins has found herself in the doghouse after sharing a controversial tweet on X seeming to support accused murderer Luigi Mangione.
She quickly deleted the message, RadarOnline.com has learned, while also firing back at her haters who reminded her "the internet is forever."
In the post, Collins, 32, shared a link to a new fundraising website launched by defense lawyers for Mangione, who police say coldly shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the back outside of a Manhattan hotel last December.
The 26-year-old has been hailed in some circles for "lashing out against the health care system," while he sits in a federal prison facing charges of first-degree murder in furtherance of an act of terrorism, stalking, and other charges.
On Friday, Collins tweeted: "Luigi Mangione’s legal defense team has launched a new website today." She followed that with a link to the website, which provides updates and info about Mangione's legal battle.
It also provides a link to donate to his defense fund.
Although she deleted the post not long after sending it, critics on the far right called her out for promoting the fundraiser.
One person tweeted: "This is @CNN -- pimping the GoFundMe for a leftwing assassin."
Another added: "Real bottom of the barrel stuff. Even for @kaitlancollins."
One person called for Collins' White House access to be revoked: "Collins should lose her Oval Office and AF1 credentials over this. She openly linked a website raising money for a man who slaughtered a husband and father. Despicable."
While a fourth person slammed her for trying to erase her post: "Why did you delete it? The internet is forever."
After a noticeable period of silence, Collins finally addressed the tweet, and her intentions behind it.
She tweeted: "I posted that his attorneys created a website, which is newsworthy and other outlets have also reported on. In no way did I share a fundraising link for him."
However, clicking on the link leads to the "Luigi Mangione Legal Defense Information" website, which, it states on its homepage, "was created and is maintained by Luigi Mangione’s New York legal defense team to provide answers to frequently asked questions, accurate information about his cases, and dispel misinformation."
It also does link to a fundraising page that has raised nearly half of its $1,000,000 goal already and features comments from Mangione's supporters.
One contributor shared: "Momma Mangione, you raised you great man. We support Lu, believe in his innocence. The event surrounding him brought attention to the corruption of our healthcare system."
Another agreed: "I have faith in your innocence. No matter what happened, I sincerely hope you will regain your freedom soon."
While one person noted they were donating for a second time, because "I believe in Luigi's freedom. Regardless of what you believe, Luigi deserves better. Luigi is a wonderful person, a son, a brother, and a friend to everyone."
Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state murder and terrorism charges in connection with the December 4 fatal shooting of CEO Thompson.
He was caught after a five-day manhunt inside a McDonald's in Pennsylvania.
Mangione's good looks and upbringing have only added to his popularity. Originally from Towson, Maryland, he lived in a $1M home with his parents and is an anti-capitalist who attended Baltimore's elite $40,000-a-year Gilman School, where he graduated valedictorian in 2016.
On the legal defense site Collins referenced, Mangione shared a personal note: "I am overwhelmed by – and grateful for – everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support.
Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country and around the globe.
While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future."