Violent Stalker Terror for Influencer 'Who Had Elon Musk's 13th Child': 'They Would Send Me Photos of My Toddler Covered in Blood'

Elon Musk's "baby mama" is opening up about going in hiding after her hushed affair with the tech mogul. Ashley St. Clair, the 26-year-old MAGA influencer who claimed to have given birth to Musk's baby five months ago, revealed intimate details about her "lonely" pregnancy and the violent stalkers who called her "Elon's whore," RadarOnline.com can report.

Source: @AshleyStClair/X; Ashley St. Clair claimed Musk's followers terrorized her with bloody photos of her older child and called her 'Elon's whore.'

St. Clair sent shockwaves across the internet on Friday when she revealed on X she gave birth to Musk's baby last year – a disclosure she said was prompted by relentless tabloid reporters. While the SpaceX founder has yet to address the claims, he has continued to make unrelated posts on X since his alleged lover's announcement.

Source: MEGA The influencer alleged she was told to keep her pregnancy and the toddler she shares with Musk a secret.

St. Clair's rep said in a statement: "Ashley & Elon have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time. It is disappointing that a tabloid reporter, who repeatedly ambushed Ashley and her family, made it impossible to complete that process confidentially. "We are waiting for Elon to publicly acknowledge his parental role with Ashley, to end unwarranted speculation, and Ashley trusts that Elon intends to finish their agreement quickly, in the best interests of the wellbeing and security of the child they share."

In a new sit-down interview with The Post, St. Clair revealed Musk, 53, insisted on keeping their baby's existence secret for safety concerns. While she kept her son’s name under wraps, St. Clair confirmed their little one is happy and healthy, adding: "My child is the most perfect thing that happened to me. I wouldn't change anything."

According to St. Clair, she first connected with the Tesla mogul on X in May 2023. She recalled: "Musk was very funny. He was smart. He was very down to earth. It started with X interactions, and he slid into my DM's. I think it was a meme. The influencer wasn't initially interested in Musk – aside from his Twitter acquisition – but became aware of him through her "gay best friend," who showed her videos of his SpaceX launches.

Noting how she worked for the Babylon Bee, a conservative satirical site, she continued: "And at one point he said, 'Are you ever in San Francisco or Austin?’ And I said, ‘I am in Austin and Texas a good amount for work.'" Following Musk’s decision to reinstate the Babylon Bee on Twitter after an eight-month suspension over a joke about a transgender Biden administration official, Bee CEO Seth Dillon asked St. Clair to travel to San Francisco for an interview with the billionaire at his new company’s headquarters.

She went on: "After the interview, I got a text from him saying, 'Feel like going to Providence [Rhode Island] tonight?'" St. Clair claimed their romance grew from there, eventually leading to her pregnancy. However, she said she was told to keep the news confined to only a small group of people.

Source: @AshleyStClair/X The MAGA influencer claimed she met Musk on X in 2023.

She alleged: "I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever." Musk reportedly gave St. Clair a luxurious apartment in the Financial District and provided security, but she claimed there was no romance and she was forced to spend her entire pregnancy alone.

She added: "I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn’t do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody." During her pregnancy, St. Clair went dark on Instagram for months – recently reappearing with a photo from Trump's inauguration in January. Texts reviewed by The Post suggested St. Clair also followed Musk's request to exclude his name from the birth certificate to protect privacy and security.

St. Clair then went on to explain how some of Musk's obsessed fans started speculating she had his baby and began harassing her both online and in person. Referring to her older child from a previous relationship, she said: "There was a cohort of very violent stalkers who started threatening my toddler, they would send me photos of him with blood and that I would witness his blood splattering death and saying I was Elon’s whore."

St. Clair said she stayed silent to protect her newborn's privacy but was prompted to speak out after a tabloid started investigating. This led her to make the shocking X announcement, accusing the media of trying to harm her and her baby.

Source: MEGA The tech billionaire has yet to respond to St. Clair's claims about their alleged child.

Article continues below advertisement

She wrote on the platform: "It is very hard to understate how much I am processing right now. I am sad that my hand was forced by the media to do this now. But there is also a sense of relief because I have been forced to live in secrecy for almost a year of my life. "I cannot explain the kind of primary pain you feel as a mother and you’re talking to people and they ask you about the one kid, and you have to lie and carry this burden and secret. "You have to lie to people you love."

St. Clair said she hasn’t heard from Musk since posting her statement on X and claimed he ignored her prior notice. Despite the drama, she feels at peace with going public and hopes it will give her baby a normal life.

The influencer further shared the difficulty of hiding her relationship and never being able to take her son outside. She explained: "I have never been able to take my baby for a walk. I was terrified that someone would see I had a baby and it would get out."

