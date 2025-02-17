EXCLUSIVE: Justin Baldoni's Baháʼí Religious Worship Under Scrutiny Amid $400Million 'Harassment' Battle Against Blake Lively — After Filmmaker Declared He Was Born to Help People 'Transition From This World to the Next'
Justin Baldoni's religious worship has been under scrutiny amid his nasty $400million "harassment" legal battle against actress Blake Lively.
RadarOnline.com can report the director and leading actor of It Ends With Us previously declared he was born to help people "transition from this world to the next" during a teaching.
Since December 2024, Baldoni and Lively's bombshell legal battle has captured Hollywood and audiences around the world.
Just weeks after wrapping the promotion tour for the blockbuster film It Ends With Us, the Gossip Girl alum accused the director of "sexual harassment" and claimed his behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."
Baldoni denied all of the actress' allegations and has since filed a $400million lawsuit against her, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and the actress' publicist.
He also filed a lawsuit against The New York Times for $250million for their article about her allegations.
Since then, they two have been battling over smear campaign allegations, requesting phone records, releasing emails or texts, and more.
Amid the nasty legal battle between the two, fans have been resurfacing old interviews of Lively, picking apart Baldoni's wedding vows – and now, even questioning the director's religious beliefs.
It's been reported Baldoni's parents identify with the Baha’i faith and raised their son to follow those beliefs.
The Jane the Virgin alum has previously discussed his faith and how it provides him with “a lot of insight” and gives him a "daily source of inner happiness."
According to the official website for the religion, Baha’i beliefs focus on "the oneness of humanity and freedom from prejudice" and "the fundamental equality of the sexes."
Baldoni is so committed to his faith, he even has a quote tattooed on him that is attributed to Abdu'l-Bahá, who was the son of Baha'u'lah, the founder of the Baha'i faith.
The tattoo says: "Where there is love, nothing is too much trouble, and there is always time."
Baldoni has previously said of the quote: "That has really been my mantra through my career but also in my marriage and personal life while trying to figure out how to balance all my commitments. It reminds me to always be present and that I need to make space for the things and people I love.
"Having it tattooed on me has definitely proven to be a blessing and a curse, as I often find myself saying I don’t have time and then catching myself."
Recently, a religious lecture Baldoni spoke at has also resurfaced of him explaining why he believes he was born to play a part in helping people transition from this world to the next.
In the video, the director explained how he was by his uncle's side when he took his final breath and how that moment "changed" his life.
Fans of Baldoni have since taken to the comments section of the YouTube video recently, despite the clip being from 2017, to show their support.
One wrote: "Justin is a good person. Truth is on your side."
Another said: "Man they really went after the wrong guy. His character speaks for itself. Good on you, JB."
A third commented: "He seems like such a genuine soul, and such a great speaker!"