Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Blake Lively

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Baldoni's Baháʼí Religious Worship Under Scrutiny Amid $400Million 'Harassment' Battle Against Blake Lively — After Filmmaker Declared He Was Born to Help People 'Transition From This World to the Next'

Photo of Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Social media users have been picking apart Justin Baldoni since the legal battle started.

Feb. 17 2025, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Justin Baldoni's religious worship has been under scrutiny amid his nasty $400million "harassment" legal battle against actress Blake Lively.

RadarOnline.com can report the director and leading actor of It Ends With Us previously declared he was born to help people "transition from this world to the next" during a teaching.

Article continues below advertisement
justin baldoni issues comeback his name mocked blake lively agent
Source: MEGA

Justin Baldoni was sued by Blake Lively back in December.

Article continues below advertisement

Since December 2024, Baldoni and Lively's bombshell legal battle has captured Hollywood and audiences around the world.

Just weeks after wrapping the promotion tour for the blockbuster film It Ends With Us, the Gossip Girl alum accused the director of "sexual harassment" and claimed his behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."

Baldoni denied all of the actress' allegations and has since filed a $400million lawsuit against her, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and the actress' publicist.

He also filed a lawsuit against The New York Times for $250million for their article about her allegations.

Since then, they two have been battling over smear campaign allegations, requesting phone records, releasing emails or texts, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Amid the nasty legal battle between the two, fans have been resurfacing old interviews of Lively, picking apart Baldoni's wedding vows – and now, even questioning the director's religious beliefs.

It's been reported Baldoni's parents identify with the Baha’i faith and raised their son to follow those beliefs.

The Jane the Virgin alum has previously discussed his faith and how it provides him with “a lot of insight” and gives him a "daily source of inner happiness."

Article continues below advertisement
justin Baldoni and Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Baldoni has since filed a lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the official website for the religion, Baha’i beliefs focus on "the oneness of humanity and freedom from prejudice" and "the fundamental equality of the sexes."

Baldoni is so committed to his faith, he even has a quote tattooed on him that is attributed to Abdu'l-Bahá, who was the son of Baha'u'lah, the founder of the Baha'i faith.

The tattoo says: "Where there is love, nothing is too much trouble, and there is always time."

Baldoni has previously said of the quote: "That has really been my mantra through my career but also in my marriage and personal life while trying to figure out how to balance all my commitments. It reminds me to always be present and that I need to make space for the things and people I love.

"Having it tattooed on me has definitely proven to be a blessing and a curse, as I often find myself saying I don’t have time and then catching myself."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
brit icon kate winslet stunned furious dragged headlines reese witherspoon hollywood feud pp

EXCLUSIVE: 'Titanic' Icon Kate Winslet 'Stunned and Furious' Over Being Dragged into Headlines By Reese Witherspoon Over Her 'Hollywood Feud Scandal'

kennedy dynasty torn apart by donald trump vow release treasure trove top secret jfk assassination files pp

EXCLUSIVE: How the Kennedy Dynasty Is Being 'Torn Apart' By Donald Trump's Vow to Release Treasure Trove of Top-Secret JFK Assassination Files

Article continues below advertisement
justin baldoni religion
Source: YouTube/BahaiTeachings.org

Baldoni's religious beliefs have been questioned.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Recently, a religious lecture Baldoni spoke at has also resurfaced of him explaining why he believes he was born to play a part in helping people transition from this world to the next.

In the video, the director explained how he was by his uncle's side when he took his final breath and how that moment "changed" his life.

Fans of Baldoni have since taken to the comments section of the YouTube video recently, despite the clip being from 2017, to show their support.

One wrote: "Justin is a good person. Truth is on your side."

Another said: "Man they really went after the wrong guy. His character speaks for itself. Good on you, JB."

A third commented: "He seems like such a genuine soul, and such a great speaker!"

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.