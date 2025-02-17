EXCLUSIVE: Justin Baldoni's Baháʼí Religious Worship Under Scrutiny Amid $400Million 'Harassment' Battle Against Blake Lively — After Filmmaker Declared He Was Born to Help People 'Transition From This World to the Next'

Since December 2024, Baldoni and Lively's bombshell legal battle has captured Hollywood and audiences around the world.

Just weeks after wrapping the promotion tour for the blockbuster film It Ends With Us, the Gossip Girl alum accused the director of "sexual harassment" and claimed his behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety."

Baldoni denied all of the actress' allegations and has since filed a $400million lawsuit against her, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and the actress' publicist.

He also filed a lawsuit against The New York Times for $250million for their article about her allegations.

Since then, they two have been battling over smear campaign allegations, requesting phone records, releasing emails or texts, and more.