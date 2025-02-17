EXCLUSIVE: 'Titanic' Icon Kate Winslet 'Stunned and Furious' Over Being Dragged into Headlines By Reese Witherspoon Over Her 'Hollywood Feud Scandal'

Witherspoon recently detailed how a fellow A-list actress "doesn’t talk to her anymore" following a speech she made at an awards ceremony that turned into more of a "roast."

While she remained tight-lipped about their identity, fans insisted it wasn't hard to deduce she was referring to Winslet.

An insider told us: "Honestly, Kate is shocked. Sure, Reese fumbled their friendship with her speech ages ago, but Kate isn’t the type to cut ties over something like that.

"She claims she was just caught up in her busy life and didn’t have the time to invest in the friendship. No grudges here!

"But that was then and Kate isn’t one to enjoy being in the spotlight unless it’s for her projects. Those close to her think Reese played the 'mean girl' card, fully aware that people would be sleuthing to find out who the unnamed star is!

"I mean, it was hardly a big leap to work out that she was talking about Kate. How many other A-lister stars has she thrown under the bus after blabbing about them at an awards ceremony? Just Kate Winslet!"