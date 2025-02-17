EXCLUSIVE: 'Titanic' Icon Kate Winslet 'Stunned and Furious' Over Being Dragged into Headlines By Reese Witherspoon Over Her 'Hollywood Feud Scandal'
Hollywood icon Kate Winslet is "furious" after being dragged into Reese Witherspoon's feud drama for a second time.
The Brit acting legend has told pals she "doesn't need the unwanted attention" that Witherspoon is bringing to her door when dredging up their alleged 2007 fall out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Witherspoon recently detailed how a fellow A-list actress "doesn’t talk to her anymore" following a speech she made at an awards ceremony that turned into more of a "roast."
While she remained tight-lipped about their identity, fans insisted it wasn't hard to deduce she was referring to Winslet.
An insider told us: "Honestly, Kate is shocked. Sure, Reese fumbled their friendship with her speech ages ago, but Kate isn’t the type to cut ties over something like that.
"She claims she was just caught up in her busy life and didn’t have the time to invest in the friendship. No grudges here!
"But that was then and Kate isn’t one to enjoy being in the spotlight unless it’s for her projects. Those close to her think Reese played the 'mean girl' card, fully aware that people would be sleuthing to find out who the unnamed star is!
"I mean, it was hardly a big leap to work out that she was talking about Kate. How many other A-lister stars has she thrown under the bus after blabbing about them at an awards ceremony? Just Kate Winslet!"
In a recent interview, Witherspoon, 48, opened up about the most awkward speech she ever gave – revealing it still "haunts" her.
She recalled: "I got up and I roasted her – but that was not the tone. The tone was British, elegant and classy, and I was like, 'Remember the time we got laser hair removal?' I’m still embarrassed about it."
And she added: We’re not friends anymore. I’m not even kidding. I think she doesn’t like me anymore. It was pretty bad."
Witherspoon presented Winslet with the Artist Of The Year award during the 2007 BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards.
During the speech, the star – who is mum to Ava, 25, and Deacon, 21, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe – detailed how she’d "always wanted to be a European movie star, wear giant sunglasses, elaborate neck scarves, and smoke hand-rolled cigarettes" so couldn’t believe her luck when Kate moved to the same neighborhood.
She added other stories she could share about the nameless actress who fans are convinced was mom-of-three Kate were "too bawdy or drunken to tell" including the time they contemplated laser hair removal.
Despite Witherspoon denying the rumors on Instagram – insisting that the Titanic star, 49, is a "dear friend" – our insiders insist Winslet is raging.
One source said: "If it still haunts Reese that much then maybe she should quit harping on about it because it is still haunting Kate as a result of these new stories.
"But Reese seems to be the one who can't give up mentioning it.
"It is not like it was her finest hour so maybe she should just put the whole sorry incident to bed and think of something more interesting to say when interviewed."