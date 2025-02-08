Reese Witherspoon's 'Love Triangle'! Actress Feels 'Caught in Middle' Between Ex-Husband Jim Toth — Despite Wedding Bells Being on Horizon With Businessman Boyfriend Oliver Haarmann
Reese Witherspoon is still going strong in her new relationship with German businessman Oliver Haarmann – with whispers of wedding bells on the horizon.
However, RadarOnline.com has learned the actress remains tied to her ex-husband, Jim Toth, and is increasingly feeling like she's "caught in the middle" between the two men.
Witherspoon, 48, finalized her divorce from former celebrity agent Toth in August 2023. They remain amicable co-parents to their 12-year-old son, Tennessee.
While they were married, the two formed a strong business partnership, jointly forming and then selling her production company, Hello Sunshine, along with other profitable endeavors.
A source close to the couple said: "Even though Jim's not officially working for any of Reese's businesses anymore, he's still listed as a founding partner in all of them."
But since Haarmann, 57, has arrived on the scene, things have gotten sticky.
The source explained: "Oliver is a respected financier who has some incredible ideas on how to expand her empire."
Yet, Witherspoon will always want to support Toth's business pursuits, as she's eager for him to "find his own niche in the world."
Late last year, Toth was reported to be struggling professionally. After quitting his lucrative agent job in 2019, Toth invested heavily in startup streamer Quibi, which saw him take a sizeable financial hit.
Said our source: "It's been hard for him to pick himself back up this time."
Watching Witherspoon flourish with her new beau has not been easy either, leaving Toth feeling like an also-ran in comparison.
Another source said: "It's been humbling for Jim, who still sees Reese all the time and is very involved with co-parenting duties with her.
"Jim was never fully happy being a talent agent but his years at CAA, and his eventual relationship with Reese, gave him clout and fame around town that have totally evaporated in the last few years."
Toth was also a major force in helping the Legally Blonde star build her production company, Hello Sunshine, which they sold in 2021 for nine figures.
"You have to credit Jim for the money he made while they were married," a friend of the one-time couple added.
"He came out of the marriage with tens of millions of dollars and Reese still has hundreds of millions of her own.
"But now he's having to cope with the fact that Reese has taken up with an actual billionaire, Oliver Haarmann, a guy who is more successful than Jim by any possible metric."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Witherspoon and Toth announced their split in 2023 after 12 years of marriage.
In a joint statement, the duo said: "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."
After the divorce, people were expecting Toth to reinvent himself and turn his millions into billions, said another source.
They added: "Unfortunately, that hasn't happened.
"Now he's just like any other single dad driving his kid to sports practice, and you can really see it all over Jim's face that it doesn't feel good – the poor guy is a shadow of his former self."