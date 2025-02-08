Watching Witherspoon flourish with her new beau has not been easy either, leaving Toth feeling like an also-ran in comparison.

Another source said: "It's been humbling for Jim, who still sees Reese all the time and is very involved with co-parenting duties with her.

"Jim was never fully happy being a talent agent but his years at CAA, and his eventual relationship with Reese, gave him clout and fame around town that have totally evaporated in the last few years."

Toth was also a major force in helping the Legally Blonde star build her production company, Hello Sunshine, which they sold in 2021 for nine figures.

"You have to credit Jim for the money he made while they were married," a friend of the one-time couple added.

"He came out of the marriage with tens of millions of dollars and Reese still has hundreds of millions of her own.