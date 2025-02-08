Savannah Guthrie Reveals She's 'Still Embarrassed' About Grilling Khloé Kardashian on 'Today' Over Rumor Rob Kardashian Wasn't Her Biological Dad

Savannah Guthrie is looking back on a "really embarrassing" interview with Khloe Kardashian from her early days on Today. The Australian-born broadcaster revealed she was "mortified" when producers on the morning show instructed her to ask the reality star, 40, about rumors suggesting Robert Kardashian wasn't her biological father, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Guthrie recalled addressing rumors surrounding Khloe having a different father than Robert Kardashian.

Guthrie reflected on the "really embarrassing" interview from 2012, the year she became a co-anchor, during a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, on Thursday. The 53-year-old noted how people at the time thought O.J. Simpson was Khloe's real dad, saying: "There had been these stories circulating in the press that her father, Robert Kardashian, wasn’t really her father."

Source: FABLETICS/MEGA 'The Kardashians' star faced years of speculation surrounding O.J. Simpson being her biological dad.

She continued: "Who knows? I can't even remember the details. But I know the producers at the time – none of whom are here today – really wanted me to ask, and I was very embarrassed to ask such a question." Despite being hesitant, Guthrie admitted she "did what any naive, green anchor would do" and saved the prying question for the very last moment of her interview.

She added: "At The Today Show, we have a thing called the 'hard out,' and the 'hard out' means you have to be done. The show is going to black at such and such time. So with 10 seconds left of the segment, she asked The Kardashians star the question she had been trying to avoid.

Guthrie recalled: "I said, 'Khloe, just real quickly, in the seconds we have, there have been some stories that Robert Kardashian is not your father. Is he?'" She went on: "And God bless her – if I saw her today, I'd hug her for this – I don't know if she’s such a pro that she saw them counting down, like three, two … and she said, 'Yep, I know. Nothing to it.' "And I was like, 'And we’ll be right back.' She saved my butt."

Khloe originally appeared on Today to discuss her E! show with then-husband Lamar Odom, and as the segment was ending, Guthrie awkwardly stammered through the question. Before cutting to commercial, she asked: "Actually, I think we’re out of time. Nothing more to say about what people said about your father, your biological father?”

Source: MEGA Guthrie said she asked Khloe the difficult question during the last 10 seconds of the interview.

The Good American founder joked: "I don’t know who my daddy is, I guess. I don’t know." Guthrie replied with a laugh, sweetly adding: "Yes, you do."

Khloe has repeatedly addressed paternity rumors, including in 2017 when she blasted trolls on X – then known as Twitter. She wrote at the time: "They are all f---ed lol such a--holes. Hehe oh well… I’m happy and they hatin."

In 2022, Simpson also denied the claims on a podcast, stating he always found Kris Jenner attractive but was dating supermodels at the time. The murder suspect added: "The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true."

Simpson was a close friend of Robert Sr., who defended him during his infamous 1994 murder trial. The controversial star was acquitted but later found responsible for Ron Goldman's wrongful death. He passed away in April 2024 at age 76 after battling prostate cancer.

Source: MEGA Khloe directly addressed paternal interviews on then-Twitter.