EXCLUSIVE: How the Kennedy Dynasty Is Being 'Torn Apart' By Donald Trump's Vow to Release Treasure Trove of Top-Secret JFK Assassination Files

"The truth is a lot sadder than the myth…a tragedy that didn’t need to happen," Schlossberg wrote on X.

He added: "Not part of an inevitable grand scheme. Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back. There’s nothing heroic about it."

Files detailing the murders of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will also be made public under Trump's reign, he has vowed.

Lee Harvey Oswald was accused of shooting and killing JFK from a window at the Texas Book Depository building on November 22 1963.

Oswald was himself shot and killed two days later, live on TV, by businessman Jack Ruby – sparked masses of cover-up theories.