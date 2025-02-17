Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: How the Kennedy Dynasty Is Being 'Torn Apart' By Donald Trump's Vow to Release Treasure Trove of Top-Secret JFK Assassination Files

kennedy dynasty torn apart by donald trump vow release treasure trove top secret jfk assassination files pp
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump has signed a release order on the remaining secret JFK files – sparking mayhem in the iconic politician's family.

Feb. 17 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Donald Trump has been accused of ruining the legacy of JFK and using him as a political prop after ordering the declassification of the US government's assassination files.

The slain president's grandson Jack Schlossberg has slammed the move with a harsh rebuke to the executive order, RadarOnline.com can reveal – with the Kennedy clan now said to be in the midst of "despair and mayhem" over the order.

kennedy dynasty torn apart by donald trump vow release treasure trove top secret jfk assassination files
Source: MEGA

Trump is determined to give his conspiracy theorist-packed MAGA fanbase what they want at whatever the cost, say critics.

"The truth is a lot sadder than the myth…a tragedy that didn’t need to happen," Schlossberg wrote on X.

He added: "Not part of an inevitable grand scheme. Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back. There’s nothing heroic about it."

Files detailing the murders of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will also be made public under Trump's reign, he has vowed.

Lee Harvey Oswald was accused of shooting and killing JFK from a window at the Texas Book Depository building on November 22 1963.

Oswald was himself shot and killed two days later, live on TV, by businessman Jack Ruby – sparked masses of cover-up theories.

kennedy dynasty torn apart by donald trump vow release treasure trove top secret jfk assassination files jack scholsberg
Source: JackSchlossberg/Tiktok

Jack Schlossberg, above, is fuming over Trump's documents dump order.

Those who don't believe Oswald was the killer, or that he was acting alone, have long claimed a second shooter was present on a grassy knoll that JFK and wife Jacqueline Kennedy drove past as the shooting started.

It's unclear what new information the files ordered for release by Trump will contain on the notorious shooting murder of the president as he was driven through downtown Dallas in an open-topped Lincoln limousine.

In the past, other members of the Kennedy family have supported the release of the files, including former Rhode Island Rep. Patrick Kennedy.

"I think for the good of the country, everything has to be put out there so there’s greater understanding of our history," he said in 2021.

Conspiracy theories – which is all Schlossberg believes people are interested in when it comes to the hidden files – continue to swirl 60 years after JFK's slaughter.

new jfk footage
Source: MEGA

JFK was hit as he toured Dallas in an open top limousine with his wife Jackie at his side.

Any new information will send amateur sleuths wild, as they continue to wonder whether there is more to the story than just a lone gunman in the shape of Oswald.

Trump signed an executive order that directs his Director of National Intelligence to put together a plan within 15 days for the full release of documents about the JFK assassination.

"That's a big one, huh?" he said as he scrawled his signature on the order.

He added: "A lot of people are waiting for this for a long... for years, for decades."

The executive order declared: "More than 50 years after the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Federal Government has not released to the public all of its records related to those events."

kennedy dynasty torn apart by donald trump vow release treasure trove top secret jfk assassination files
Source: MEGA

The killing of JFK is still one of the most haunting moments in U.S. history.

It added: "Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth. It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay."

Millions of pages of JFK documents have already been released leaving only a few thousand kept in the archives.

The most recent releases included CIA cables and memos recording visits by Oswald to the Cuban and Soviet embassies in Mexico City weeks before the assassination.

