INVESTIGATIONS: Government UFO Cover-Up Exposed! Ex-Military Pilot Whistleblower Lifts Lid On 'Secret Program That's Been Harvesting Alien Technology'

The former helicopter pilot explains that some of the downed craft he saw on the job were man-made – but charges at least one of them was DEFINITELY "alien" in origin.

"I saw an egg, a white egg," he said of one suspicious vessel. "There was no engine, no thermal signature.

"I was operating at night when I finally came to pick it up... I'm wearing night-vision goggles... Just visually looking at the object on the ground, you could tell that it was extraordinary and anomalous.

"It was not human."

Barber's stunning testimony follows similar earth-shaking claims.

In July 2023, former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch told congressional investigators during a public hearing that the Pentagon has operated a secret "multi-decade" reverse-engineering program for crashed UFOS – and that members of this program have also recovered nonhuman "biologics" from crash sites.

"My testimony is based on information I have been given by individuals with a long-standing track record of legitimacy and service to this country," the retired major said at the time.

One year later, journalist Michael Shellenberger came forward with the account of an unnamed government whistleblower, who alleged the Pentagon is hiding a program called Immaculate Constellation, dedicated to retrieving downed extraterrestrial vehicles.

Yet, the Pentagon promptly denied its existence.