INVESTIGATIONS: Government UFO Cover-Up Exposed! Ex-Military Pilot Whistleblower Lifts Lid On 'Secret Program That's Been Harvesting Alien Technology'
Pentagon officials have been hiding a top-secret program dedicated to retrieving downed UFOs and harvesting their otherworldly technology for America's military use according to an ex-forces pilot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Whistleblower Jake Barber, a respected Air Force veteran, said he was part of a clandestine team whose job was to rush to the scene of crashed UFOs and collect the debris before the public or our nation's adversaries – knew they were even there.
The former helicopter pilot explains that some of the downed craft he saw on the job were man-made – but charges at least one of them was DEFINITELY "alien" in origin.
"I saw an egg, a white egg," he said of one suspicious vessel. "There was no engine, no thermal signature.
"I was operating at night when I finally came to pick it up... I'm wearing night-vision goggles... Just visually looking at the object on the ground, you could tell that it was extraordinary and anomalous.
"It was not human."
Barber's stunning testimony follows similar earth-shaking claims.
In July 2023, former Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch told congressional investigators during a public hearing that the Pentagon has operated a secret "multi-decade" reverse-engineering program for crashed UFOS – and that members of this program have also recovered nonhuman "biologics" from crash sites.
"My testimony is based on information I have been given by individuals with a long-standing track record of legitimacy and service to this country," the retired major said at the time.
One year later, journalist Michael Shellenberger came forward with the account of an unnamed government whistleblower, who alleged the Pentagon is hiding a program called Immaculate Constellation, dedicated to retrieving downed extraterrestrial vehicles.
Yet, the Pentagon promptly denied its existence.
Then, in November, retired Army intelligence agent Luis Elizondo – who formerly oversaw a now-defunct special-access Pentagon team devoted to studying UFOS – ALSO said, in a congressional hearing, the institution is hiding an Initiative tasked with recovering crashed alien ships.
Elizondo claimed the shady group is led by an X-Files-like cabal who will stop at nothing to "hide the fact that we are not alone in the cosmos" and discredit canaries through harassment, unwarranted criminal investigations and smear campaigns.
"I believe that we as Americans can handle the truth," he added to Congress. "And I also believe the world deserves the trut."
One UFO expert consulted by RadarOnline.com speculates the parade of disclosures and military whistleblowers is actually a coordinated effort by Pentagon bigwigs to prepare America's public for the program's big reveal – which may also include an announcement confirming the existence of ETs and their repeated visits to Earth.
"It's the best explanation for why so many reliable former military personnel are choosing to come forward," the insider said. "I bet the brass is behind it. They know they can't keep the secret for too much longer, and they are looking to prevent hysteria when the truth comes out."
As for Barber, he says he got as close as roughly 150 feet to the mysterious egg-shaped craft.
The pilot added following his incredible 'sighting', ranking members of the Pentagon's UFO task force confirmed what he had seen was "nonhuman."
He said of the ship: "It was clearly ridiculous-looking. It was inconsistent with anything I'd ever seen before. I can also tell you that by the reaction of my team, we all knew we were dealing with something extraordinary."
The Pentagon denied "any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently."
Yet, the source added, it's only a matter of time before the conga line of informants and exposés forces the Pentagon to come clean.
Our insider insisted: "They probably know that they can't hide what they've been doing for decades forever.
"It's been so long in coming-but the truth will eventually come out."