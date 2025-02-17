EXCLUSIVE: Blubbing Alec Baldwin Slammed for 'Crocodile Tears' Over Killing of 'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins — 'He's Crying on Cue for Reality TV Ratings!'

Alec Baldwin has sunk to a new low by crying on camera for his family's upcoming reality show to win public sympathy and polish a career left tarnished by the accidental shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the first trailer for TLC's The Baldwins, the Rules Don't Apply star, 66, breaks down in tears and covers his face in front of wife Hilaria, 41, while expressing his gratitude for her and their seven young children in the aftermath of Halyna's fatal 2021 on-set shooting.