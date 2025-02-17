Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Blubbing Alec Baldwin Slammed for 'Crocodile Tears' Over Killing of 'Rust' Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins — 'He's Crying on Cue for Reality TV Ratings!'

Alec Baldwin is facing a massive backlash for weeping 'crocodile tears' over tragic Halyna Hutchins as his reality TV show takes off.

Feb. 17 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Alec Baldwin has sunk to a new low by crying on camera for his family's upcoming reality show to win public sympathy and polish a career left tarnished by the accidental shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the first trailer for TLC's The Baldwins, the Rules Don't Apply star, 66, breaks down in tears and covers his face in front of wife Hilaria, 41, while expressing his gratitude for her and their seven young children in the aftermath of Halyna's fatal 2021 on-set shooting.

"His weeping on camera Isn't fooling anybody," an insider told us.

As previously reported, movie cowboy Baldwin wasn't aware his vintage prop gun was mistakenly loaded with live ammunition while rehearsing a scene for the Western in New Mexico that ended in Hutchins being shot dead.

Baldwin insists the weapon discharged without him squeezing the trigger – a claim later refuted by an FBI report.

Authorities made multiple attempts to try Baldwin for involuntary manslaughter – but a judge dismissed the charge with prejudice after determining that prosecutors and law enforcement withheld evidence from the defense.

If convicted, 30 Rock star Baldwin faced up to 18 months in prison.

But since going free, the blowhard has filed a civil lawsuit against New Mexico officials, alleging malicious prosecution and violation of his civil rights.

Our insider added: "Obviously, he's desperate to look like an innocent victim himself."

The source also sneered about Baldwin's waterworks: "Using the tragedy to promote his new reality show seems like a low blow.

"It's offensive and will probably backfire on him, his kids and his wife."

