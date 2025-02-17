EXCLUSIVE: Obamas' Blockbuster 'Secret Divorce' Is 'Forcing Their Army of A-List Friends to Pick Sides' – 'It Really Is the Split of the Century… And It Goes Way Beyond Barack and Michelle!'
Tongues have been furiously wagging in Tinseltown about Barack and Michelle Obama secretly divorcing – and the former first couple's rumored split is causing their famous friends to start privately picking sides, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And insiders tell us if the ex-president and his outspoken wife call it quits, there's more at risk than their entertainment empire and $70million fortune.
"The level of rumor and speculation around the Obamas' marriage has hit a fever pitch," our source added.
"It's been made worse by the fact that neither Barack nor Michelle have addressed it.
"And because they have such deep and long-lasting ties to a whole array of Hollywood figures, people who know them and who are fond of them are bracing for bad news and scenario-planning for what comes next if they really do end their marriage.
"Sure, somebody like Tyler Perry is going to be able to continue to maintain friendships with both of them. But further down the A-list pecking order, people are going to have to pick sides. Michelle will see to it."
According to sources, talk about the twosome being torn asunder ratcheted up further after Michelle, 61, didn't accompany Barack, 63, to former POTUS Jimmy Carter's state funeral or President Donald Trump's inauguration – events that a former commander in chief's wife is expected to attend.
Some are predicting if the pair's romance permanently hits the rocks – and the battle over their Higher Ground Productions company turns bitter – stars may be forced to align their allegiance with their favorite Obama, and shun the other spouse.
"Ellen DeGeneres has a famously close relationship with Michelle, who was on Ellen's now-defunct talk show multiple times, while Barack is well known to have authentic friendships with the likes of Bruce Springsteen and George Clooney," our source went on.
"The part that gets tricky is if the hypothetical split becomes acrimonious. Nobody wants to get on either of the Obamas' enemies list – but you can't rule out the possibility of that happening. All of their Hollywood pals are very much in wait-and-see mode as the rumors continue to circulate."
Our insider also suggested the power couple should have headed off the gossip already.
They added: "The Obamas are beyond the point where they need to do something publicly – like take a romantic vacation or kiss in public – to shut down all the rumors and speculation.
"It's suspicious that they haven't taken that step yet, and it's making their famous friends in Hollywood nervous."