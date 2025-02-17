EXCLUSIVE: How Cougar Cher, 78, Left Her Costume Designer Bob Mackie so 'Mortified' By Her Skimpy Stage Looks He Didn't Even Want Credit For Her Outfits!

Mackie was the man behind the sparkly mesh bodysuit that Cher donned in her 1989 video for If I Could Turn Back Time.

But the singer shamelessly paired it with only a leather jacket, revealing her tattoo-decorated derriere.

He recalls Cher prancing onboard the USS Missouri in front of its cheering crew "with her whole being out and everything else," while her son Elijah Blue Allman, then 12, played bass guitar in the background.