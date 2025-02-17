Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: How Cougar Cher, 78, Left Her Costume Designer Bob Mackie so 'Mortified' By Her Skimpy Stage Looks He Didn't Even Want Credit For Her Outfits!

cher bob mackie mortified skimpy stage looks
Source: MEGA

Cher is said to have alienated designer pal Bob Mackie with her flesh-flashing – which she carries on as she heads towards 80.

Feb. 17 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Bob Mackie admits he didn't always want credit for designing Cher's fashions because he was embarrassed by the superstar's skin-baring style, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Spangle-happy Mackie, 84, has spent decades dressing the Oscar-winning Moonstruck actress – but hasn't always taken a shine to how his 78-year-old muse models his wares.

cher bob mackie mortified skimpy stage looks
Source: MEGA

Mackie once begged not to be credited for Cher's daring, skin-baring stage outfits.

Mackie was the man behind the sparkly mesh bodysuit that Cher donned in her 1989 video for If I Could Turn Back Time.

But the singer shamelessly paired it with only a leather jacket, revealing her tattoo-decorated derriere.

He recalls Cher prancing onboard the USS Missouri in front of its cheering crew "with her whole being out and everything else," while her son Elijah Blue Allman, then 12, played bass guitar in the background.

cher bob mackie mortified skimpy stage looks
Source: MEGA

Elijah Blue Allman with his mom Cher – with her son once playing bass as his mother stunned in Mackie's risqué USS Missouri ensemble.

The pop icon's racy look led Mackie to say: "Please don't tell anyone I had anything to do with this because I don't really approve. This is not family viewing."

However, the fashion designer has spoken fondly of their long history together and remembers marveling at the young songbird in the 1960s.

cher bob mackie mortified skimpy stage looks
Source: MEGA

Mackie compared young Cher to Hepburn before he transformed her into one of music's fashion icons.

During their first meeting, Mackie thought "adorable" Cher "looked like Audrey Hepburn's younger sister."

But after seeing her in stage duds, he saw potential.

He declared: "I thought I could do anything on her – she'll look amazing. She could be anything she wanted to be."

