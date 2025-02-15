'You've Blown a Hole in the Family': Ghastly Murdoch Family Feud Laid Bare — as His Own Daughter Accuses Mogul Dad, 93, of 'Raping' Their Media Empire
Rupert Murdoch experienced a health scare at his residence in Mayfair, London, in December 2023, as he collapsed and momentarily believed he was facing a life-threatening situation.
The incident reportedly stemmed from a personal and legal family dispute with his daughters, who accused the 93-year-old mogul of "raping" their family's media empire, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rupert's health episode occurred after an exhausting attempt to convey his intentions regarding the restructuring of the family trust. This move would potentially sideline his daughters in favor of his son, Lachlan Murdoch.
The failed attempt to implement this decision led to a tumultuous legal battle in Nevada, concluding with an unfavorable outcome for the father of six.
According to a recent New York Times report, the billionaire's daughter Elisabeth told him: "You are completely disenfranchising me and my siblings.
"You've blown a hole in the family."
Rupert's desperate plea to eldest daughter Prudence also fell on deaf ears.
He reportedly said: "These companies are my legacy. I have put everything into them over my life." He also stressed their role as a "protector of the conservative voice in the English-speaking world".
The court documents show that Elisabeth accused her father and brother of "raping" the family company.
She asked: "You think there's going to be consensus with a gun to our head?"
Prudence also made a desperate appeal against changing the trust, telling her father: "You already lost one son (James Murdoch). And you could well lose two daughters over this."
The daughters also show that James is not the only sibling speaking up against some of Lachlan's conservative decisions.
Prudence referred to the appointment of former prime minister Tony Abbott to the Fox board in 2023 as "ghastly", while Elisabeth revealed how she would have voted in the matter if she controlled her stake in the trust.
She said: "Oh my god, what a bad move. Definitely making it clear I am voting against that appointment."
The trust currently allows Rupert to control all the family's voting stock and has permitted the Murdochs to run both Fox and News Corp, with a combined market capital of about $27 billion, as their personal fortune despite owning a minority stake in both.
According to court documents, the trust will expire in 2030.
The Murdochs' control of the super shares allows them to dominate voting rights at both media empires, giving the family about 40 percent of votes despite owning only 14 percent of each business. However, control of voting rights is only in Lachlan and Rupert's hands while the 93-year-old patriarch is alive.