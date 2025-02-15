'You've Blown a Hole in the Family': Ghastly Murdoch Family Feud Laid Bare — as His Own Daughter Accuses Mogul Dad, 93, of 'Raping' Their Media Empire

The court documents show that Elisabeth accused her father and brother of "raping" the family company.

She asked: "You think there's going to be consensus with a gun to our head?"

Prudence also made a desperate appeal against changing the trust, telling her father: "You already lost one son (James Murdoch). And you could well lose two daughters over this."

The daughters also show that James is not the only sibling speaking up against some of Lachlan's conservative decisions.

Prudence referred to the appointment of former prime minister Tony Abbott to the Fox board in 2023 as "ghastly", while Elisabeth revealed how she would have voted in the matter if she controlled her stake in the trust.

She said: "Oh my god, what a bad move. Definitely making it clear I am voting against that appointment."