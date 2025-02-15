Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Bill Maher

Bill Maher Slates Ultra-Woke Lefties' Newest Change to Boy Scouts of America Name: 'The whole F------ Country is an Onion Headline'

Composite photo of Bill Maher
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher ridicules the officials who changed the name of the Boy Scouts of America.

Feb. 15 2025, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Bill Maher heavily ridiculed the "ultra-woke" officials who changed the name of the Boy Scouts of America to "Scouting America" in an attempt to promote inclusivity.

The 69-year-old talk-show comedian went on an angry rant about how "the whole f------ country is an Onion headline" during a recent episode of HBO's Real Time.

Article continues below advertisement
bill maher ultra woke lefties change boy scouts america name onion
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher expressed his concern over the name change.

Article continues below advertisement

Maher told his viewers: "The Boy Scouts of America cannot be called Boy Scouts anymore because it's exclusionary.

"Like there isn't a Girl Scouts, like this is some crime against nature. People are different, it's now 'Scouting America'."

One of the comedian's guests, Ohio Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan, added: "They have to achieve, they have to put forth the effort, that's part of maturing and becoming a full functioning adult.

"To take that away is insane, to say this is targeted towards young boys because young boys are different than young girls. The approach needs to be different."

Maher interrupted: "Yeah, they think it's funny when you fart in a sleeping bag."

Article continues below advertisement
bill maher ultra woke lefties change boy scouts america name onion
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher has been a vocal opponent of a lot of 'woke' social changes being made.

Article continues below advertisement

Another guest, New York Times columnist Pamela Paul, said: "I understand why girls would want to be in the Boy Scouts: It's a lot more fun.

"The only thing really, as a former Girl Scout, that the Girl Scouts had going for them is the cookies."

The third guest, southern rapper and well-known Republican supporter of President Donald Trump, Kid Rock, jumped in: "Sorry to put it so harsh, but we lost a good portion of a few generations of men who just turned into complete f------ p------."

Article continues below advertisement
bill maher ultra woke lefties change boy scouts america name onion
Source: MEGA

The name change was announced by the organization last May.

Article continues below advertisement

The decision to change the name of the Boy Scouts was announced last May to welcome everyone to experience the benefits of scouting. This change aligns with the organization's efforts to modernize and evolve with the times.

Roger A. Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America, said: "Though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged: we are committed to teaching young people to be Prepared. For Life.

"This will be a simple but very important evolution as we seek to ensure that everyone feels welcome in Scouting."

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Composite photo of Ashley St Clair and Elon Musk.

MAGA Influencer Ashley St Clair Declares She's Had Elon Musk's 13th Baby — And Has Been 'Raising Him for 5 Months'

Composite photo of Michelle and Barack Obama.

Barack Obama Gushes Over Wife Michelle in Sweet Valentine's Day Post — As Rumors of Impending Divorce Following 'Fling' With A-Lister Continue to Swirl

Article continues below advertisement
bill maher ultra woke lefties change boy scouts america name onion
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher is the host of HBO's 'Real Time'.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

In other attempts to bring the long-standing scout organization into the 21st century, the Boy Scouts of America began allowing gay youth to join in 2013 and ended a blanket ban on gay adult leaders in 2015.

In 2017, they also announced that girls would be accepted as Cub Scouts in 2018 and could graduate into the Boy Scout program in 2019.

The decision to accept girls throughout their ranks caused a serious riff with the Girl Scouts of the USA, which sued the Boy Scouts, claiming the move created marketplace confusion and damaged their recruitment efforts.

They reached a settlement agreement after a judge rejected those claims, saying both groups are free to use words like "scouts" and "scouting."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.