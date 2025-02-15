Bill Maher Slates Ultra-Woke Lefties' Newest Change to Boy Scouts of America Name: 'The whole F------ Country is an Onion Headline'
Bill Maher heavily ridiculed the "ultra-woke" officials who changed the name of the Boy Scouts of America to "Scouting America" in an attempt to promote inclusivity.
The 69-year-old talk-show comedian went on an angry rant about how "the whole f------ country is an Onion headline" during a recent episode of HBO's Real Time.
Maher told his viewers: "The Boy Scouts of America cannot be called Boy Scouts anymore because it's exclusionary.
"Like there isn't a Girl Scouts, like this is some crime against nature. People are different, it's now 'Scouting America'."
One of the comedian's guests, Ohio Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan, added: "They have to achieve, they have to put forth the effort, that's part of maturing and becoming a full functioning adult.
"To take that away is insane, to say this is targeted towards young boys because young boys are different than young girls. The approach needs to be different."
Maher interrupted: "Yeah, they think it's funny when you fart in a sleeping bag."
Another guest, New York Times columnist Pamela Paul, said: "I understand why girls would want to be in the Boy Scouts: It's a lot more fun.
"The only thing really, as a former Girl Scout, that the Girl Scouts had going for them is the cookies."
The third guest, southern rapper and well-known Republican supporter of President Donald Trump, Kid Rock, jumped in: "Sorry to put it so harsh, but we lost a good portion of a few generations of men who just turned into complete f------ p------."
The decision to change the name of the Boy Scouts was announced last May to welcome everyone to experience the benefits of scouting. This change aligns with the organization's efforts to modernize and evolve with the times.
Roger A. Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America, said: "Though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged: we are committed to teaching young people to be Prepared. For Life.
"This will be a simple but very important evolution as we seek to ensure that everyone feels welcome in Scouting."
In other attempts to bring the long-standing scout organization into the 21st century, the Boy Scouts of America began allowing gay youth to join in 2013 and ended a blanket ban on gay adult leaders in 2015.
In 2017, they also announced that girls would be accepted as Cub Scouts in 2018 and could graduate into the Boy Scout program in 2019.
The decision to accept girls throughout their ranks caused a serious riff with the Girl Scouts of the USA, which sued the Boy Scouts, claiming the move created marketplace confusion and damaged their recruitment efforts.
They reached a settlement agreement after a judge rejected those claims, saying both groups are free to use words like "scouts" and "scouting."