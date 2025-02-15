Bill Maher Slates Ultra-Woke Lefties' Newest Change to Boy Scouts of America Name: 'The whole F------ Country is an Onion Headline'

Maher told his viewers: "The Boy Scouts of America cannot be called Boy Scouts anymore because it's exclusionary.

"Like there isn't a Girl Scouts, like this is some crime against nature. People are different, it's now 'Scouting America'."

One of the comedian's guests, Ohio Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan, added: "They have to achieve, they have to put forth the effort, that's part of maturing and becoming a full functioning adult.

"To take that away is insane, to say this is targeted towards young boys because young boys are different than young girls. The approach needs to be different."

Maher interrupted: "Yeah, they think it's funny when you fart in a sleeping bag."