Justin Baldoni Issues Scathing Comeback After His Name Was Mocked by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Hollywood Agent
Justin Baldoni and his legal team fired back against the Hollywood power agent of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who also bragged about being the one to "fire" the It Ends With Us actor/director, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Baldoni was dropped from WME on December 21, 2024 – the same day news broke out about Lively suing the filmmaker for sexual harassment and accusing him of running a smear campaign against her.
Ari Emanuel, the chief executive of WME's parent company Endeavor, appeared on the "Freakonomics" podcast, where he talked about his personal relationship with Lively, 37, and Reynolds, 48, amid their ongoing legal battle with Baldoni.
During the interview, Emanuel made fun of Baldoni's last name, referring to him as "Bologna" during the show.
On Friday, February 14, Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman said: "Mr. Ari Emanuel is notably one of the best agents, and clearly the most loyal, in Hollywood.
"As I understand it, Justin hasn't been called 'Bologna' since the fifth grade. Perhaps Ari's perspective would be different if they had ever met in the half-decade they were clients of his agency."
During the podcast, Emanuel revealed, "I fired him," referring to Baldoni getting dropped by the agency, and pledged his allegiance to Lively and Reynolds, claiming: "I am a ride-or-die."
Earlier in the show, the Chicago businessman gushed about working with the power couple for over a decade and referred to them as "really incredible people". He said: "They've never had any bad mojo out there or treated people badly."
Emanuel also shared how if everything Lively alleges in her lawsuit is true, then everyone involved are "really bad people".
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lively is now going after Baldoni's phone records to prove he orchestrated a smear campaign against her.
On December 31, 2024, The Age of Adaline star filed a lawsuit in New York federal court, accusing Baldoni, his publicist, Wayfarer Studios and others of "retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns."
A few weeks later, Baldoni hit back with his own lawsuit, accusing Lively and her husband of running a smear campaign against him. He's also suing The New York Times for libel over their December story featuring Lively's claims.
Now, the Gossip Girl alum star's legal team is digging deeper.
On Wednesday, February 12, they issued subpoenas to AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Cloudflare Inc. and AOL, demanding phone records tied to Baldoni, producer Jamey Heath, and Wayfarer Studios co-founder Steve Sarowitz. They're also targeting publicist Melissa Nathan and PR executive Jennifer Abel.
Freedman spoke with The Daily Mail about Emanuel's recent podcast interview.