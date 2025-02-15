Justin Baldoni Issues Scathing Comeback After His Name Was Mocked by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Hollywood Agent

Justin Baldoni and his legal team fired back against the Hollywood power agent of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who also bragged about being the one to "fire" the It Ends With Us actor/director, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Baldoni was dropped from WME on December 21, 2024 – the same day news broke out about Lively suing the filmmaker for sexual harassment and accusing him of running a smear campaign against her.