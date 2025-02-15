Jay-Z Breaks Silence After Lawsuit Claiming He Raped Girl, 13, with Jailed 'Sex Fiend' Sean 'Diddy' Combs is Sensationally Dropped: 'Today is a Victory'
Jaz-Z had finally released a statement after an anonymous woman who accused him and Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexually assaulting her when she was 13 years old withdrew her lawsuit.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.
On Friday, February 14, the alleged victim submitted paperwork to dismiss the case voluntarily. No explanation was given for the withdrawal, and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, reportedly declined to comment on the matter.
Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, issued a statement expressing his relief following the dismissal, claiming the allegations were "laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims" and shared the emotional toll the entire situation had taken on his family and loved ones.
55-year-old billionaire wrote: "Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims."
"I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.
"This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The System has failed."
He ended his statement by saying while the court "must protect victims", it must also "protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence" with "the same ethical responsibility".
Jay-Z's attorney, Alex Spiro, released a separate statement claiming the case "never should have been brought".
He said: "By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid one red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name."
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner at Center of Fears She's On Brink of Burnout as She's Spotted Looking Skeletal — While Juggling Charity Work, Parenthood, Boyfriend, Work... And Comforting Ex Ben Affleck Amid His Brutal J Lo Divorce
According to the original complaint, both music stars were accused of raping the teen, as the victim claimed she took a drink at an MTV after party which made her "feel woozy and lightheaded, making her need to lie down."
The victim – who was not identified – said she laid down in "what appeared to be an empty bedroom," until Combs, Jay-Z, and an unnamed female celebrity – who some believe was Jennifer Lopez – entered the room.
Diddy has already been charged and arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering. Federal prosecutors allege that he sexually abused women and coerced them into attending his infamous drug-fueled "freak off" parties using threats and violence.
The Gotta Move On singer has denied all charges, is being held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center and is currently slated to go to trial on May 5.