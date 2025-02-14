Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Grim Valentine's Day Meal Revealed — With Jailed 'Sex Beast' Swapping His Favorite 'Freak Off' Champagnes for Milk at One of America's Bleakest Jails
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' first Valentine's Day behind bars is expected to be bleak as the music mogul will be forced to swap his favorite champagne for a glass of milk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Bad Boy Records founder's schedule and menu for his day of love at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn has been unveiled – and it appears to be another grim holiday behind bars for the embattled rapper.
Combs, 55, will start his day bright and early at 6 AM, but he won't be enjoying any breakfast in bed.
Instead he'll be ushered to the cafeteria with his fellow male inmates, where a spread of cereal, fruit and a breakfast cake will be served.
No champagne will be on the menu, but the 55-year-old can wash down his meal with a cold glass of skim milk.
When lunch time rolls around at 11 AM, the rapper will have his choice between a chickpea burger or chicken sandwich. Sides include steamed rice, pinto beans, fruit and a drink.
An early dinner will be served at 4 PM, where he'll choose from either chili or three bean chili for his entree. Sides are said to be green beans, a side salad, and whole wheat bread.
To pass the time on Valentine's Day, the "well-liked" high-profile inmate can play a few rounds of card games or basketball during rec hours.
Hopefully Combs takes advantage of the full menu as insiders said he's lost a considerable amount of weight since arriving at the detention center in September 2024.
Law & Crime reporter Elizabeth Milner shared: "He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect (from him being) inside a federal detention center for a couple of months now.
"A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but he appeared very noticeably thinner, and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him."
Since his arrest on federal sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, Combs has been hit with several civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, harassment, and sex trafficking.
Combs has denied all accusations against him – and despite his legal team's best efforts, he's been denied bail three times since arriving at MDC Brooklyn.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Combs' health has quickly gone downhill since arriving at the detention center.
He was recently rushed to the hospital amid "starvation" fears.
His unexpected hospital trip was reportedly kept a secret to avoid a media circus.
A source said: "There is so much attention on Diddy's health right now. Speculation is rife, he's in a bad way and struggling big time behind bars. Making the hospital visit common notice at the time would only intensify the rumors."
Combs was transported to a nearby hospital to undergo an MRI because his "knee was bothering him."