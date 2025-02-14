Britney Spears 'Pap Proof' Mansion Where She Suffered Infamous 2008 Meltdown Back on Market For $8Million — As Pals Fears She's Blowing Through Showbiz Fortune
A giant "For Sale" sign has been slapped on Britney Spears' iconic Beverly Hills residence.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the infamous estate, where the pop icon lived from 2006 to 2012 and experienced some of her most frantic moments, is back on the market for a staggering $7.99million.
Spears, 43, called the Italian-style villa home after her divorce filing from Kevin Federline nearly two decades ago.
Located in the exclusive Summit gated community, the house is where the Circus singer had her infamous meltdown in January 2008 – resulting in her being rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on a stretcher.
Spears bought the property for $6.75million in 2007 and sold it in 2012 for $4.25million, as reported by WSJ.
The grand estate features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home theater, office, and a chef’s kitchen with a cozy breakfast nook.
The property also offers a saltwater pool with an in-ground jacuzzi, a fire pit, and an entertainment area.
It is currently listed by Ben Salem of Compass, according to reports.
Spears was married to Federline from 2004 to 2007 and shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with him.
In 2007, after leaving rehab, she famously shaved her head and later re-entered treatment. She then lost custody of her kids to Federline, and her album Blackout became her first not to top the charts in the U.S.
In January 2008, Spears was hospitalized after a standoff with police, who found her under the influence while trying to take her sons from her.
That same year, Federline was granted sole custody of the boys, and Spears was placed on a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold – leading to her being committed to the UCLA Medical Center.
She was put under a conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, and attorney Andrew Wallet, giving them control over her assets for 13 years.
Originally temporary, the conservatorship became permanent by the end of that year and was terminated in November 2021.
Spears went on to marry Sam Asghari in 2022, but the marriage ended in divorce just two years later.
The hitmaker has since been shacking it up with her former housekeeper-turned-boyfriend, Paul Soliz.
Since becoming a free woman, however, friends have been concerned about the singer's insane spending – especially after sending her final child support payment to Federline last year.
One source dished: "Britney hasn't made an album in eight years and hasn't played a concert in six, so the money is going out but isn't coming in.
"She thinks nothing of spending a million bucks on an exotic vacation and indulges her every whim now that she is free to do so."
The source added: "Not only Kevin, but a lot of other people around Britney fear she's just going to lavish her money on her sons, buying them sports cars and all that jazz to win their hearts back.
"She may end up spending more than she had in child support—and she needs to realize it's money she doesn’t have."
Spears' sons have been living with their dad and his wife in Hawaii since 2023.
After years of not talking, Spears and her sons reportedly spoke on Mother's Day last year. Jayden also visited her for Christmas, which she called the "best Christmas of her life."
While her relationship with Sean Preston and Jayden James has been stretched, Spears appears to be scratching the maternal itch with her new lover's family.
Soliz and three of his young boys have reportedly moved into her Thousand Oaks mansion.