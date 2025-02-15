Your tip
MAGA Influencer Ashley St Clair Declares She's Had Elon Musk's 13th Baby — And Has Been 'Raising Him for 5 Months'

Composite photo of Ashley St Clair and Elon Musk.
Source: @AshleyStClair/X; MEGA

Ashley St Clair claimed she had Elon Musk's 13th child.

Feb. 15 2025, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

Conservative influencer Ashley St Clair has recently claimed she’s given birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child.

St Clair, known for her conservative views and support of Donald Trump, has allegedly been raising the infant for five months without any public acknowledgment from Musk himself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk already has 12 children with three different women.

The former Babylon Bee writer announced she had a baby with the Tesla billionaire in a social media post on Friday, February 14. She wrote: "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment."

She captioned her post "Alea Iacta Est", which is Latin for "the die is cast".

The phrase is often used to show someone or something has reached a point of no return.

maga influencer ashley st clair declares elon musk th baby
Source: @AshleyStClair/X

Ashley St Clair is a former writer for the conservative satirical outlet 'The Babylon Bee'.

Former Daily Wire host Candice Owens responded to St. Clair's post: "Children should always be off limits. Journalists are parasites. Hard to imagine going through this with a young one."

Over the years, Musk has spoken out repeatedly about declining human birth rates, warning this could lead to the "mass extinction of entire nations" in October 2024.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Elon Muck was recently seen with his son X at the White House.

Following St Clair's latest announcement, an X post she made in November 2023 resurfaced on the social media platform.

In it, the MAGA supporter wrote: "Stopping birth control and Adderall was one of the best things I ever did for my mental health." Musk then responded: "For sure."

Musk has also been active on X since St Clair's announcement, posting about Vice President J.D. Vance's Munich speech, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's U.S. visit, and his rocket launches, among other subjects. However, he has yet to comment on reports of his alleged new baby.

Embedded Image
Source: @elonmusk/X

Elon Musk and his family met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Including the new alleged baby, Musk now has 13 children with four different women: Six with his ex-wife Justine Wilson – Griffin, Vivian, Damien, Saxon, Kai and Nevada; Three with pop star Grimes – X AE A-XII, Exa Dark Siderael and Techno Mechanicus; Three with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink – Strider, Azure and a child whose name was never made public; and finally his new supposed offspring with St Clair.

All of Musk's and Zilis's family, including twins Strider and Azure, were pictured during Thursday's meeting with India's Prime Minister.

