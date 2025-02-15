MAGA Influencer Ashley St Clair Declares She's Had Elon Musk's 13th Baby — And Has Been 'Raising Him for 5 Months'

The former Babylon Bee writer announced she had a baby with the Tesla billionaire in a social media post on Friday, February 14. She wrote: "Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days, it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment."

She captioned her post "Alea Iacta Est", which is Latin for "the die is cast".

The phrase is often used to show someone or something has reached a point of no return.