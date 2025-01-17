JD Vance Compared to Killer Chucky Doll and Game of Thrones Villain After Sporting 'Photoshopped' Eyes in 'Psycho' Portrait
JD Vance hasn't even walked into the White House, yet the future vice president is already being ridiculed for one of his first acts of office, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Vance, and his boss, President-elect Donald Trump, are just days away from becoming the leaders of the free world.
Inauguration day is Monday, and in advance of the historic day, the official presidential and vice presidential portraits have debuted. And they have not been well received.
Vance's in particular has been blasted by critics.
The portrait of the incoming 50th VP features the 40-year-old standing in front of an American flag with his arms folded. His sharp blue suit shined in the light, and was accented by his softer blue tie.
Vance displayed a simple smirk as he peered into the camera. His famous eyes showed off their bags, but it didn't look like he was wearing any eye makeup.
An official statement accompanying the release read: "In just four days, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States and JD Vance as the 50th Vice President of the United States — and their official portraits are here."
Then the press release teased of the portraits: "And they go hard."
Reaction online was decidedly unapproving, with many criticizing Vance's pose and demeanor.
One person compared him to the killer doll from Child's Play, tweeting: "I'm not entirely sure why Vance has been, to use the technical term, yassified into Chucky."
Another slammed: "JD Vance looks like a demonic AI in his inaugural portrait. Creepy."
A third noted: "It’s like his eyes are going to have lasers coming out of them!!!!"
While one person wanted "a word with whoever is doing their photo retouching. Any photographer who's any good would immediately recognize the problems with this."
Trump's portrait didn't fare much better, with many on social media buzzing over how his scowl looks like a twin to his notorious 2023 mugshot.
Trump's photo, released just days before his inauguration on Monday, strikingly mirrored his infamous mugshot – taken after he was indicted by a Georgia grand jury for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.
Like his mugshot, the presidential portrait features Trump staring down with a stern expression and raised eyebrow.
Trump made history as the first president to have a mugshot and the first convicted of felonies in a separate Manhattan case.
His new White House portrait, however, is a stark contrast to recent presidential photos, which typically show smiling leaders. The MAGA leader himself even smiled for his first-term portrait.
The only noticeable difference between Trump's mugshot and portrait was the color of his tie – red in the mugshot and blue in the official photo.
People quickly noted the resemblance to his criminal photo, with one writing on X: "100% Trump recreated his mugshot pose for his inauguration picture."
A second said: "Trump's inauguration picture looks just like his mugshot! FOTUS... Felon of The United States!"
Someone else quipped: "You can't tell me that Trump’s official portrait doesn't take inspiration from his mugshot."