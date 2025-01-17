JD Vance Compared to Killer Chucky Doll and Game of Thrones Villain After Sporting 'Photoshopped' Eyes in 'Psycho' Portrait

Inauguration day is Monday, and in advance of the historic day, the official presidential and vice presidential portraits have debuted. And they have not been well received.

Vance's in particular has been blasted by critics.

The portrait of the incoming 50th VP features the 40-year-old standing in front of an American flag with his arms folded. His sharp blue suit shined in the light, and was accented by his softer blue tie.

Vance displayed a simple smirk as he peered into the camera. His famous eyes showed off their bags, but it didn't look like he was wearing any eye makeup.

An official statement accompanying the release read: "In just four days, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States and JD Vance as the 50th Vice President of the United States — and their official portraits are here."

Then the press release teased of the portraits: "And they go hard."