Caged Crypto CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried Begs Judge For Adderall After Being Accused of Violating Bail Conditions

Samuel Bankman-Fried is being ripped on social media after his lawyer convinced a federal judge to ensure the alleged cryptocurrency crook got him his ADHD drugs while locked up, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The spoiled FTX founder Bankman-Fried was hauled to federal prison after he released private notes from his lover and business partner – considered witness tampering – just months before the start of the fraud trial accusing him of embezzling billions from investors.

For years Bankman-Fried, 31, has been using Adderall, an amphetamine, to treat his attention deficit disorder and wears an Ensam patch to treat his depression, his lawyer Mark S. Cohen explained in an August 14, 2023, letter filed with Judge Lewis Kaplan.