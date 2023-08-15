Caged Crypto CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried Begs Judge For Adderall After Being Accused of Violating Bail Conditions
Samuel Bankman-Fried is being ripped on social media after his lawyer convinced a federal judge to ensure the alleged cryptocurrency crook got him his ADHD drugs while locked up, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The spoiled FTX founder Bankman-Fried was hauled to federal prison after he released private notes from his lover and business partner – considered witness tampering – just months before the start of the fraud trial accusing him of embezzling billions from investors.
For years Bankman-Fried, 31, has been using Adderall, an amphetamine, to treat his attention deficit disorder and wears an Ensam patch to treat his depression, his lawyer Mark S. Cohen explained in an August 14, 2023, letter filed with Judge Lewis Kaplan.
Cohen requested the crypto conman receive “uninterrupted access to his daily prescribed” meds.
But one social media critic blasted the kid-gloves treatment for Bankman-Fried who squandered billions living the high-life and making risky investments through his FTX-linked hedge fund Alameda Research.
“Only in rich people's cases do they ask the Court to allow amphetamines into the jail,” one furious critic posted on a Twitter page. “Here is Bankman-Fried's request to the Court to prevent him from getting sad, he needs his uppers.”
Another critic replied: “Intellectually, I would like to see all defendants on stimulant meds be able to access their addy (Adderall) in jail, not just rich ones, and at the same time, I want to obliterate SBF with a folding chair.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the bushy haired huckster was sitting pretty under house arrest in Palo Alto, California on a $250 million bail while awaiting his trial on 13 counts of bank fraud, conspiracy, making illegal campaign contributions and foreign bribery.
But the insolent brat angered the no-nonsense Judge Kaplan by leaking notes from potential witnesses to the New York Times.
"There is probable cause to believe that the defendant has attempted to tamper with witnesses at least twice," Kaplan said at the August 11 hearing where his bail was revoked. "He has gone up to the line over and over again.”
But like most entitled shysters, Bankman-Fried prescription drug plea came with a doctor’s note from his psychiatrist Dr. George K. Lerner who insisted the medications will make his patient’s life more comfy inside New York’s Metropolitan Detention Center -- notoriously known for its deplorable conditions.
“Without the aforementioned psychiatric medications…. Mr. Bankman-Fried will experience a return to his depression and ADHA symptoms and will be severely negatively impacted in his ability to assist in his own defense,” Dr. Lerner stated in his court documents.