Embattled FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Takes Meeting With 'Big Short' Author Michael Lewis While Out On Bond
Embattled FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried appears eager to tell his own story as he faces federal charges of financial fraud and money laundering, recently meeting with Big Short writer Michael Lewis during his house arrest.
Bankman-Fried's fall from grace will be the subject of a movie and TV series in the works at Apple and Amazon.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Apple was allegedly close to sealing a seven-figure deal for film rights to Lewis' upcoming book about the case.
Lewis spent six months with the disgraced entrepreneur before his legal woes exploded, having since visited the former billionaire.
A December 27 report claimed the famed Moneyball author "spent several hours inside the residence just hours after Bankman-Fried had landed Friday," according to the New York Post.
Despite the pushback, Lewis' reps said Bankman-Fried's story is "more than sufficient for a signature Michael Lewis book."
Bankman-Fried was charged after the collapse of his crypto company was declared bankrupt and lost a substantial amount of its client's funds.
He was accused of funneling his FTX client's money into another crypto-based firm, Alameda Research, which he founded.
In the case he is convicted, Bankman-Fried could face up to 115 years in prison.
Amid his house arrest, sources told the outlet that his parents have revamped their security team, paying for private armed guards and cameras to be installed.
Last week, news broke that he was granted bail in New York City, just one day after being extradited following his arrest in the Bahamas. It was determined SBF would be released on a $250 million bond. At this time, he has not entered a plea.
RadarOnline.com recently reported on comments made by former pharmaceutical CEO and convicted criminal Martin Shkreli as SBF awaits his fate.
Shkreli advised him to "cooperate fully" while offering tips on how to navigate life behind bars.
"His best bet, in my opinion, is to plead guilty, try to get 20-years, something like that and hope that your unprecedented cooperation will give you some kind of favor from prosecutors," said Shkreli during an episode of Laura Shin's podcast, Unchained. "Sam isn't exactly gonna be somebody that fit into prison, you know my advice for him includes shaving his head, my advice for him includes deepening his voice."