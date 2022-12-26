Disgraced Ex-Pharma Exec Martin Shkreli Gives FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Prison Advice

Former pharmaceutical CEO and convicted criminal Martin Shkreli doled out advice for surviving prison to disgraced crypto bro and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who was arrested in the Bahamas earlier this month after the United States filed charges against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Shkreli, 39, was released from prison in October 2022. In 2017, the 39-year-old former hedge fund manager and co-founder and CEO of big pharma firms, Retrophin and Turing Pharmaceuticals, received a seven-year sentence after he was convicted on two counts of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

Bankman-Fried, 30, was detained in the Bahamas while he awaited extradition to the U.S. to face fraud charges.