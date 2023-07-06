Taylor Swift Signed $100 Million Deal With Now-Defunct FTX, Disgraced Owner 'Pulled Out' Last-Minute Despite Claims She Did Her Research: Report

Taylor Swift steered clear of a federal lawsuit by dodging a $100 million crypto deal from Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX, and a new report claims it's all because the disgraced owner "pulled out" at the last minute.

Insiders with knowledge of the sponsorship opportunity said her team "signed" the agreement and the sudden reversal left Swift's team "frustrated and disappointed" after they had been in discussions for more than six months, RadarOnline.com has discovered.