Taylor Swift Hit With 32 Tickets Totaling Over $3k for Trash Outside Her NYC Townhouse
Taylor Swift racked up 32 tickets from the city of New York's sanitation department over improper disposal of her trash, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While fans thought the only trash Swift sent to the curb was ex-beau Matty Healy, it appeared the pop star knew All Too Well that she was improperly disposing of her garbage — and had $3,010 in trash-related fees to prove it.
While Swift was busy entertaining thousands of fans at sold-out shows on her Eras tour, New York City's sanitation department pleaded with her to clean up her act. According to the New York Post, Swift faced thousands of dollars in fines related to garbage left outside her TriBeCa townhouse on Franklin Street.
Swift purchased the Franklin Street abode in 2017 for $18 million. Despite the home's price tag, fines were reportedly issued over garbage being left outside the townhouse. The citations were issued over "failing to clean the area in front of her building, having a dirty sidewalk, and improperly disposing of garbage."
The citations detailed the contents of the garbage allegedly left behind by Swift, including piles of newspapers, bottles, cardboard, napkins, and wrappers, as well as "scattered ashtray contents" and a cigarette carton.
The fines didn't come as a surprise to Swift or her lawyers, who fought the summonses and successfully knocked off $200 from what was owed.
Between 2018 and January 2023, Swift was cited over 30 times for failing to keep the sidewalk outside her building tidy.
Swift purchased the townhouse and converted the building into her own private entrance for her condominium, conveniently located next door at 155 Franklin Street, where she also dropped $30 million on the purchase of three units.
While the condo association was responsible for sidewalk upkeep, Swift was solely responsible for the area outside her townhouse.
"She doesn’t care about leaving trash out," an NYC resident told the outlet. "I think she’s more focused on her multi-million dollar tour that’s bankrupting all her fans."