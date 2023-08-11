Jailed: Disgraced FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried's $250 Million Bail Revoked After 'Leaking' Ex's Private Notes

The former cryptocurrency billionaire is currently facing over 100 years behind bars for charges related to the collapse of his hedge fund. He has pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of fraud, conspiracy, making illegal campaign contributions, and foreign bribery.

Prosecutors had previously accused Bankman-Fried of leaking private notes of his former girlfriend and business partner, Caroline Ellison, to the New York Times.

"There is probable cause to believe that the defendant has attempted to tamper with witnesses at least twice," Kaplan said at the hearing.