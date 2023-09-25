Russian Birth Rate Plummets: Vladimir Putin Launches New 'Breeding Scheme' as Nation Faces Threat of 'Extinction'
Vladimir Putin was forced to launch a new “breeding scheme” this month as Russia’s birth rate plummets, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader continues his war against Ukraine, it was revealed that Putin also launched a new “breeding scheme” to reverse the country’s declining birth rate.
According to Daily Star, a new report found that Russia’s current birth rate equates to approximately 1.5 births per every woman in the country – a figure that places the country 190th in the world.
Although the Kremlin announced a new plan to reverse Russia’s declining birth rate on September 1, the specific details of the plan are currently unclear.
“The positive thing is that the regions with the most difficult demographic situation have been identified and the goals of changing the situation have been declared,” Russian demographic politician Yuri Krupnov recently said.
“But given the fact that there is no general understanding of demography in society, it is not clear how this can be done,” Krupnov continued. “While the pilot project is fairly confidential information, there are no methodological recommendations.”
“I can’t yet imagine what creative things the government will offer for these regions.”
Also startling are the recent predictions that Russia’s current 143 million population will drop by roughly half within the next 70 years – leaving the country’s population between 70 and 80 million people by the year 2093.
“Mum and dad will go to another world, and instead of the two of them, one and a half people will remain,” Krupnov explained. “If the situation does not change, by the end of the century there will be approximately 70–80 million left in Russia.”
“We have 1.5 children in the family, but we need 2.5,” the Russian demographic politician continued. “It is necessary to set a task at all levels of power: to reach this level within 20 years, let's say by 2045.”
“To do this, we need to restore the family – today there are as many divorces in the country as there are marriages.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s war against Ukraine likely plays a role in the country’s declining birth rate.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The majority of Russia’s fighting-aged men are on the frontlines of the ongoing conflict rather than at home starting families.
In an effort to combat that problem, Putin reportedly offered to pay his troops to freeze their sperm in the likely case that they die in Ukraine before fathering children.
Putin’s “free semen freezing incentive” – which was launched at the end of 2022 – was reportedly created to encourage young Russian men to join the war in Ukraine without the fear that they will be unable to father children of their own.
The Russian government also reportedly offered to move the wives of Russian soldiers up the list for state-sponsored in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments should their husbands die in the war before the opportunity to conceive.