Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Garner

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Garner at Center of Fears She's On Brink of Burnout as She's Spotted Looking Skeletal — While Juggling Charity Work, Parenthood, Boyfriend, Work... And Comforting Ex Ben Affleck Amid His Brutal J Lo Divorce

jennifer garner burnout fears weight ben affleck drama
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner is said to have been spotted looking skeletal.

Feb. 15 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Garner continues to put herself LAST as she juggles her Hollywood career along with parenthood, charity and more, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her friends are urging her to give herself a little TLC.

"Jen hasn't burned out yet, but she's come close and knows it's because she has a hard time saying no, especially when it comes to helping neighbors or lending a hand to the community," one worried insider said.

They added: "You're seeing that up close as she puts in real hard work around the wildfire recovery. The disaster directly affected people she has known for years through church and in her neighborhood.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner burnout fears weight ben affleck drama
Source: MEGA

Garner is pouring her heart into wildfire recovery, but friends fear she's running on empty.

Article continues below advertisement

"She has nothing to prove, since she's one of the most hands-on moms in Hollywood. She doesn't even have an army of domestic helpers."

According to the source, the missing piece is Garner, 52, neglects her self-care and tends to push too hard no matter what she's doing.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner burnout fears weight ben affleck drama
Source: MEGA

Garner is said to be putting everyone else first – at the cost of her own health.

"Jen only had a supporting role in Deadpool & Wolverine last year but she spent months getting back into shape and sharpening her martial arts training so she could do her own stunts," our insider added.

"The movie was a hit and Jen won raves, but you kind of wish she was a little more selfish and didn't feel the need to say yes every time a friend asks for a favor.

"She doesn't want to admit it, but she has a messiah complex and is always putting other people's needs first. You'd love to see her go sit on a tropical beach – but Jen isn't wired that way. Her life is exhausting."

