Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew Dubbed 'Duke of Pork' As He's 'Let Body Go Completely to Pot' While Living 'Completely Reclusive Life' After Jeffrey Epstein and Chinese Spy Scandals

prince andrew duke of pork reclusive life scandals
Source: MEGA

Andrew was sued by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre and settled the case for an alleged $16million.

Feb. 15 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Prince Andrew has packed on so many pounds as he continues being battered by the legacy-shattering fallout from his disastrous friendship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and the recent Chinese spy infiltration scandal, that palace flunkies say he has been nicknamed the 'Duke of Pork.'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the once dashing, but now dumpy, Duke of York, 64, has been spotted looking in "terrible shape", according to insiders – with his once lean, handsome face now a puffy mask framed by fatty jowls.

One medical expert estimates he's gained 72 pounds and now carries 237 pounds on his 6-foot frame.

Royal sources added they fear Prince Andrew is slowly eating and drinking himself to death after being stripped of his military titles and relentlessly ostracized by society and his own family.

prince andrew duke of pork reclusive life scandals
Source: MEGA

King Charles has pushed to evict Andy from the Royal Lodge amid ongoing scandals.

"Andrew is barely sleeping, and he's drinking far too much," a palace courtier said. "He's under considerable pressure and there doesn't seem to be any way out."

It comes only a week after we revealed that Andrew now faces a possible criminal investigation over allegations that he used a fake name to register a company.

As reported, the documents are related to Naples Gold Limited, a firm that Andrew set up in 2003 with sports retail tycoon Johan Eliasch.

He used the pseudonym Andrew Inverness, an apparent reference to the royal title Earl of Inverness that was bestowed upon him by Queen Elizabeth in 1986.

Photo of Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew's personal communication with Jeffrey Epstein could be exposed in FBI probe.

It has ALSO recently been alleged that the deplorable duke received kickbacks from Epstein – who died mysteriously in 2019 while awaiting trial behind bars in Manhattan – for introducing him to his wealthy pals.

Last month, news broke about Yang Tengbo – the 50-year-old Chinese businessman and alleged spy banned from the UK.

UK authorities alleged he formed an "unusual degree of trust" with Andrew and developed relationships with politicians to be "leveraged" by China.

Meanwhile, King Charles, 76, is said to be determined to evict his little brother from the Royal Lodge on the grounds of the Windsor Estate, cutting Andrew's annual allowance and removing furniture and other treasures from the $37 million mansion.

"The stress of Andrew's troubles is showing very clearly in his appearance," the palace insider added. "He looks absolutely awful."

prince andrew duke of pork reclusive life scandals
Source: MEGA

Andy's reported $16million settlement with Epstein sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre is yet another shadow over his tarnished royal reputation.

As the world knows, Andy reportedly forked out more than $16million to former Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre in 2022 after she accused him of sexually assaulting her multiple times when she was a minor. Despite the settlement, the duke denies any wrongdoing.

One doctor, who has not treated the royal recluse, said the prolonged stress the duke has endured can lead to a host of health problems.

"Stress is associated with everything from depression to diminished immunity to increased risk for heart attack and stroke," longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin noted.

He added: "Actually, the list of negative medical consequences is almost too long to enumerate."

